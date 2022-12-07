U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Fun Straws and Northern Lights Branded Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws Pass Final Testing Via Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc.
·4 min read
Cannabis Global, Inc.
Cannabis Global, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today announces the completion of research and development testing for infused drink straws, which will be introduced to the marketplace over the coming weeks. Cannabis Global has been selected as the manufacturer and distributor for the licensed and regulated California marketplace.

Cannabis infused drinking straws hold the potential to change the entire "edibles" category of cannabis retail products. Instead of purchasing a cannabis-infused beverage from a retailer, consumers can buy a straw lined with flavored or unflavored cannabis extracts and then select a beverage of their choice to enjoy a new cannabis experience. As the straw is used, cannabis extracts infuse the beverage at precise dosage levels.

“We have solved several technological challenges in developing our manufacturing processes for this new class of cannabis beverage product,” commented Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global. “We are most impressed with the ultra-fast psychoactive uptake times we have been able to achieve, with many users feeling the effects within a few minutes after taking their first sips.  Not only do the infused straws provide a powerful cannabis experience, but they also impart great flavors into any beverage.  While lemonade, raspberry lemonade, and cherry are the first three flavors, we plan to manufacture many other options over the coming months.  We look forward to distributing these products under the Northern Lights and Fun Straw brand names to retailers and delivery services throughout California.”

The Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws to be manufactured by Cannabis Global are based on advanced, all-natural, 100% chemical-free cannabis nano-emulsions with ultra-fact psychoactive uptake times. Often, the consumer will begin to feel the effects of the cannabis extracts in less than 10 minutes. The infusion matrix is based on natural apple pectin combined with tasteless cannabis extracts, making the drinking experience 100% free of unpleasant cannabis tastes.

Over the past few months, the Company has launched 23 new products and has significantly increased its sales and marketing presence.  New product introductions will continue into the early part of 2023 with new solventless products, new forms of cannabis concentrates, and most importantly, Cannabis infused drinking straws for which the Company has been selected as the preferred manufacturer and distributor for the entire State of California.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Corporate contact:
Edward Manolos
IR@cannabisglobalinc.com


