U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,337.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,107.25
    -18.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.60
    -10.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.80
    -0.64 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.77
    +1.18 (+7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3700
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,215.89
    +1,303.81 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.55
    +73.06 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.47
    -61.24 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Fun in the Sun: Yadea Powers Outdoor Leisure Activities This Summer with Its Rich Product Portfolio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MUNICH, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being outdoors and enjoying the fresh air is the ideal way to exercise the body, reinvigorate the senses and soothe the mind. This summer, Yadea, a leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, is ready to provide a refined riding experience for outdoor enthusiasts with high-tech vehicles that have been tested for performance in multiple environments and terrains.

Yadea is ready to provide a refined riding experience for outdoor enthusiasts with its electric bicycle this summer
Yadea is ready to provide a refined riding experience for outdoor enthusiasts with its electric bicycle this summer

Boasting cutting-edge technology, a unique design and superior safety features, Yadea meets the diverse needs of different travelers with its rich product portfolio, which includes e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, electric kick scooters and e-bikes. Among these, Yadea's YS 500 electric bicycle is ideal for outdoor sports enthusiasts thanks to its intelligent algorithm for efficient power enhancement, self-developed mid-motor, built-in triple sensing technology, and sports car-class smart chip.

"At Yadea, we are always searching for new opportunities to enhance the sports and leisure travel experience. The YS 500 is perfect for those looking to harness the latest e-bike technology as they enjoy the great outdoors this summer," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Yadea's electric bicycle features a 350W motor that can reach maximum speeds of 25km/h, so users can quickly hop on and start exploring. Meanwhile, the 13AH lithium battery has a cruising range of 80 to 100km — enabling the discovery of new terrain with ease to go further than ever before.

With 27.5-inch anti-slip wheels and a front shock-absorbing suspension system, the Yadea e-bike is equally at home on more complex or bumpy outdoor road conditions as it is for day-to-day commutes and shopping trips. Equipped with both self-powered and electric power-assist cycling modes, users can freely switch between the two at will. The 9-speed shifter also provides precise gear changes and greater terrain adaptability, and front and rear mechanical disc brakes deliver safe, crisp stopping in all conditions.

In addition to e-bikes, Yadea's e-motorcycles, e-mopeds and e-kick scooters, all of which are equipped with industry-leading technology, such as a top-level battery management system, a fully intelligent system, GPS, automobile-grade PKE function, remote Vehicle App, malfunction self-check, OTA upgrade among others, refines the riding experience even more.

Yadea's diverse and high-tech product range is made possible by its advanced R&D capabilities. In 2020, the company had a total of 1,097 patents including 85 invention patents, and its R&D investment in 2021 is expected to exceed $150 million. Furthermore, Yadea adheres to the highest level of testing standards in the industry to ensure the utmost quality and safety for its users around the world.

With continual development underpinned by scientific research and an ongoing focus on user experience, Yadea hopes to meet the needs of a large variety of outdoor enthusiasts with its rich product range — enabling more people to "Electrify Your Life" this summer.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:
Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fun-in-the-sun-yadea-powers-outdoor-leisure-activities-this-summer-with-its-rich-product-portfolio-301355636.html

SOURCE Yadea

Recommended Stories

  • Chasing Tesla: Here Are the Current Electric Vehicle Plans of Every Major Car Maker

    At President Joe Biden’s urging, the auto industry pledged to boost production of electric vehicles to the point that they account for about half of total U.S. sales by 2030, a plan that raises hopes that EVs can shift from niche to normal. The research provider expects that share to increase to 11% in 2025; by 2030, it expects that slightly over a third of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric. Here are each major car maker’s stated plans for EVs, including, when available, investment amounts and the range of models they hope to bring to market.

  • The New Lamborghini Countach Is a Cynical Cash Grab

    The best Lamborghinis are innovative, paradigm-shifting and revolutionary. This is a 10-year-old Aventador in a bad costume.

  • Boeing Stock Can Gain 35%. How It Can Win the Future by Fixing Its Problems Now.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • The 2022 Lamborghini Countach Is an 800-Horsepower Nostalgia Bomb

    Have a look at the reborn supercar—all yours for a cool $2.64 million.

  • Best of Show: 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahnkurier wins at Pebble Beach

    A 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahnkurier — or rather, the 540K Autobahnkurier — has taken top honors today at the 70th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The vehicle, owned by collectors Arturo and Deborah Keller, is no stranger to the winner's circle. In fact, a quick Google search will turn up several past trophies awarded to this striking black coupe, including a best-in-show at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

  • Russian firefighting aircraft crashes in Turkey with 8 people on board, reports say

    Local Turkish leader says officials ‘lost communication’ with firefighting plane before it crashed

  • Why Carvana’s Stock Has Room to Run

    Beyond this year’s wild ride, Wall Street expects the online dealership to continue to grow revenues at rates north of 30%.

  • India’s Ola Electric Prices E-Scooter Near Traditional Bikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt priced its electric scooter at 99,999 rupees ($1,348) in an attempt to crack the affordability barrier for electric two-wheelers in value-conscious India.The SoftBank Group Corp.- and Tiger Global Management-backed electric vehicle unicorn unveiled the price of the Ola S1 during an official launch timed to coincide with India’s Independence Day on Sunday. The basic version of the electric scooter will have a range of 121 kilometers (75 miles) on a complet

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer First Drive Review | A (very) big return

    An eight-speed automatic handles shifting duties, and although the Wagoneer comes standard with rear-wheel drive, most will be equipped with one of Jeep’s existing four-wheel-drive systems. Its size, obviously, is not something we've seen attempted by Jeep, Ram or anything in the Stellantis portfolio. At 214.7 inches in length and with a 123-inch wheelbase, the Wagoneer duo is slightly larger than the standard-size Ford Expedition/Lincoln Navigator and Chevrolet Tahoe/Cadillac Escalade.

  • Virtually attend 'The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering' via our high-res photo gallery

    While the description of the yearly "Motorsports Gathering" at the Quail may sound a bit odd to many of our readers at first blush — it's basically a huge garden party for wealthy automotive enthusiasts to get a look at vintage and newly available vehicles targeted at their healthy checking accounts — there's no arguing that the vehicles on display are worthy of attention. In addition to a strong showing from Rimac and Lotus we mentioned earlier, Lucid was in attendance as was Gateway Bronco (see here for more on that).

  • Canada to require passengers on airplanes, trains to be vaccinated

    The Canadian government announced Friday that air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains and cruise ship passengers will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.Driving the news: "As soon as possible in the Fall and no later than the end of October, the Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated," per the statement announcing the government's decision.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • This New Compact Travel Trailer Was Made to Be Towed by Your EV—and Then Recharge It

    The caravan's 75-kWh battery helps to recharge your EV to its pre-towing range.

  • New York bus crashes on way to Niagara Falls leaving 57 injured

    A few children were aboard the bus which crashed around lunchtime on Saturday

  • 2021 Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week Live Blog

    Sights, sounds, and latest news from the return of the country's most interesting car gathering.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1960 Chevrolet Corvair 700 Deluxe Sedan

    Yes, I've found a first-year-of-production Chevrolet Corvair sedan, the innovative Detroit compact with an air-cooled boxer-six engine in the back, in a Denver self-service car graveyard. This is both good and bad, because it means that Corvair aficionados have no problem finding whatever parts they want at reasonable prices… but it also means that lots of Corvairs head to the crusher every year, though the last ones were built 52 years ago. Prior to today's Junkyard Gem, I have found many doomed Corvairs in such yards during the last decade, including a '62 wagon, another '62 wagon, a '62 Rampside pickup, a '63 Monza coupe, a '64 Monza convertible, a '64 Monza sedan, a '65 Monza coupe, and a '68 Monza coupe.

  • 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Go Big for Jeep

    An old-school formula brings modern levels of comfort and technology to Jeep's new full-size SUVs.

  • One dead after Texas party boat with dozens of passengers capsizes

    One person is dead after a party boat in Texas capsized during a storm over the weekend, officials said.

  • 2021 Bronco: Ford to replace hardtops after discovering extreme water causes 'unsatisfactory appearance'

    Ford wants to replace hardtops on thousands of delivered, undelivered 2021 Broncos that failed to meet quality standards.

  • America Has Just One Left-Hand-Drive Mazda RX-7 Spirit R

    Only one example of Mazda's special Spirit R was made to be driven on North American roads – and this is it!

  • A Low Mileage McLaren F1 Just Sold for $20,465,000

    Greatness comes with a price.