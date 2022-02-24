Functional Beverage Market in Europe to accelerate at 8.25% CAGR | Dominated by Danone SA, Energy Beverages LLC, and others | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional beverage market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of vendors, including regional and international players. The intense competition in the market is driving vendors to focus on product differentiation, portfolio expansion, and competitive pricing to gain an edge over their rivals. Besides, the influx of private label brands is forcing vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique propositions.
Our 120-page report with TOC analyzes the functional beverage market in Europe by product (energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juice, and others) and geography (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe).
The demand for energy drinks was significant in the market in 2021. The availability of these drinks through improved distribution channels has made them more accessible to consumers. These drinks are primarily consumed by people in the age group of 18 to 34 years. They are also increasingly being used as mixers for alcoholic cocktails to lower the effect of alcohol such as dizziness. These factors are driving the growth of the functional beverage market in the energy drinks segment.
In terms of region, the market will witness steady growth in Germany over the forecast period. The country currently holds 34% of the market share in Europe. The presence of leading energy drinks companies such as Red Bull and Monster Energy Company is increasing the sales of functional drinks in the country. In addition, the introduction of low-calorie and sugar-free options for health-conscious consumers is fostering the growth of the regional market.
However, the market growth in Germany will be slower than the growth of the market in the UK, France, and Spain.
The functional beverage market in Europe is driven by the health benefits of functional beverages. Functional beverages such as energy drinks offer various health benefits due to the presence of carbohydrates, electrolytes, and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium. They keep the body hydrated during activities that require excessive energy such as sports, exercises, and workouts. Similarly, the consumption of probiotic drinks helps prevent bowel diseases and strengthen the immune system. These benefits coupled with rising consumer awareness are driving the growth of the market.
In addition, the growing popularity of e-commerce is anticipated to further boost the growth of the functional beverage market in Europe during the forecast period. However, increasing concerns about obesity will reduce the demand in the market.
Some of key Functional Beverage in Europe Players:
Danone SA: The company offers functional beverages such as Danone Waters.
Energy Beverages LLC: The company offers functional beverages such as NOS GT Grape.
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.: The company offers functional beverages such as Anchor.
Monster Energy Co.: The company offers functional beverages such as Monster Ultra.
Nestle SA: The company offers functional beverages such as NESCAFE.
