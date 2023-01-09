Functional chewing gum market to grow by 5.0% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing demand for nicotine in smoking cessation therapy will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2023-2027

Functional chewing gum market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, Johnson and Johnson, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography

In 2017, the functional chewing gum market was valued at USD 7,820.22 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,158.83 million. The functional chewing gum market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.5 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.25% according to Technavio.

Functional chewing gum market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Functional chewing gum market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

AB Natural Base SA CV - The company offers functional chewing gum such as Chicle gum base PW-060.

Cipla Ltd. - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brand, Nicotex.

Cloetta AB - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brands, Sportlife, and Xylifresh.

Ford Gum Inc. - The company offers functional chewing gum such as MEG Spearmint, and MEG Arctic Mint.

Story continues

Functional chewing gum market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy

Growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum

Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers

KEY challenges –

Lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques

Safety concerns associated with functional chewing gum

Stringent regulations and health claim validations

The functional chewing gum market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this functional chewing gum market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional chewing gum market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the functional chewing gum market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the functional chewing gum market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional chewing gum market vendors

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2828.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global functional chewing gum market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Ditribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

12.4 Cipla Ltd.

12.5 Cloetta AB

12.6 Ford Gum Inc.

12.7 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

12.8 Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG

12.9 Mars Inc.

12.10 MD E GUM SRL

12.11 Med CBDX

12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

12.13 Per Os Biosciences LLC

12.14 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

12.15 Simply Gum Inc.

12.16 The Hershey Co.

12.17 Think Gum LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

