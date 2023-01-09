U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Functional chewing gum market to grow by 5.0% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing demand for nicotine in smoking cessation therapy will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2023-2027

Functional chewing gum market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, Johnson and Johnson, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography

To understand more about the functional chewing gum market, request a sample report

In 2017, the functional chewing gum market was valued at USD 7,820.22 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,158.83 million. The functional chewing gum market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.5 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.25% according to Technavio.

Functional chewing gum market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Functional chewing gum market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • AB Natural Base SA CV - The company offers functional chewing gum such as Chicle gum base PW-060.

  • Cipla Ltd. - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brand, Nicotex.

  • Cloetta AB - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brands, Sportlife, and Xylifresh.

  • Ford Gum Inc. - The company offers functional chewing gum such as MEG Spearmint, and MEG Arctic Mint.

Functional chewing gum market Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy

  • Growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum

  • Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers

KEY challenges – 

  • Lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques

  • Safety concerns associated with functional chewing gum

  • Stringent regulations and health claim validations

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The functional chewing gum market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this functional chewing gum market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional chewing gum market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the functional chewing gum market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the functional chewing gum market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional chewing gum market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The energy gum market size is expected to increase by USD 50.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.74%. Increasing fitness consciousness is notably driving the energy gum market growth, although factors such as rising consumer preference for energy bars over energy gum may impede the market growth.

  • The ice cream market size is expected to increase by USD 21.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. Product launches is notably driving the ice cream market growth, although factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases among consumers may impede the market growth.

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2828.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, and Johnson and Johnson

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global functional chewing gum market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Ditribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

  • 12.4 Cipla Ltd.

  • 12.5 Cloetta AB

  • 12.6 Ford Gum Inc.

  • 12.7 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

  • 12.8 Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.9 Mars Inc.

  • 12.10 MD E GUM SRL

  • 12.11 Med CBDX

  • 12.12 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 12.13 Per Os Biosciences LLC

  • 12.14 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

  • 12.15 Simply Gum Inc.

  • 12.16 The Hershey Co.

  • 12.17 Think Gum LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-chewing-gum-market-to-grow-by-5-0-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-demand-for-nicotine-in-smoking-cessation-therapy-will-drive-growth---technavio-301714219.html

SOURCE Technavio

