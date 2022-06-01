Functional Chewing Gum Market Recorded 3.29% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Recycling Chewing Gum into New Polymers is a Major Trend Fueling the Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The functional chewing gum market size is expected to increase by USD 2.06 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The key trend fueling the functional chewing gum market growth is recycling chewing gum into new polymers. The lack of efficient disposal techniques is one of the major challenges faced by the global functional chewing gum market. The governments of various countries, as well as local councils, spend millions of dollars to clean gum litter on the streets. Moreover, there is no real front-end solution in the market that is addressing gum litter with a recycling solution. Thus, Anna Bullus decided to develop a recycling solution to reduce gum litter in the UK in 2009 and launched Gumdrop Ltd (Gumdrop). Gumdrop is the first company in the world to recycle chewing gum into a range of new polymers that can be used in the rubber and plastics industry. Chewing gum is collected in Gumdrop bins distributed throughout the UK. Gumdrop also collaborates with manufacturers and companies globally to make products from recycled and processed chewing gum. Therefore, the recycling of chewing gum into new polymers will be a key trend influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the functional chewing gum market growth is the increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy . Tobacco smoke contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. There are several therapies to control the nicotine addiction caused by smoking tobacco; one such therapy is nicotine replacement therapy. In nicotine replacement therapy, nicotine gum is used as a replacement for cigarettes to help smokers gradually reduce the amount of nicotine they used to consume daily from tobacco. Individuals who use nicotine gum are less likely to gain weight after smoking cessation therapy. Nicotine gum provides fast relief from irritability, including mood swings and distractions, and reduces the urge to smoke. It reduces inconveniences that may occur during smoking cessation therapy. The increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy has encouraged vendors operating in the global market to offer a wide range of nicotine functional chewing gum. Overall, the advantages of nicotine replacement therapy, coupled with the easy availability of nicotine gums, are expected to drive the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques is one of the key challenges hindering the functional chewing gum market growth. Chewing gum is non-biodegradable since it is made from synthetic rubber. As there are no efficient disposal techniques, it is often found dropped onto the streets. Cities and countries across the world are spending heavily to remove gum from the streets. It is impossible to compost chewing gum, as it does not break down. The use of chemicals to break down chewing gum exudes a harmful odor. Birds eat chewing gum from the streets and die due to choking. Chewing gum litter is a global problem, and governments across the world are spending millions of dollars every year to clean up sticky gum on the streets. In March 2018, the Local Government Association of the UK suggested that a chewing gum tax should be introduced to help pay to clean up the streets in the UK. Thus, improper disposal techniques of chewing gums pollute the environment and are thus considered a hazard. Thus, this may lead to an increase in tax on functional chewing gum, which will eventually affect the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The functional chewing gum market report is segmented by Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Some Companies Mentioned

The functional chewing gum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

10.4 FITGUM

10.5 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

10.6 Mars Inc.

10.7 Med CBDX

10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

10.9 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

10.10 Simply Gum Inc.

10.11 The Hershey Co.

10.12 Think Gum LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

