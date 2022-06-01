U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.50
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,125.00
    +154.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,653.00
    +6.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.90
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.93
    +1.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    -12.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3500
    +0.6740 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,591.08
    +109.47 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.52
    -7.54 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Functional Chewing Gum Market Recorded 3.29% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Recycling Chewing Gum into New Polymers is a Major Trend Fueling the Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The functional chewing gum market size is expected to increase by USD 2.06 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The key trend fueling the functional chewing gum market growth is recycling chewing gum into new polymers. The lack of efficient disposal techniques is one of the major challenges faced by the global functional chewing gum market. The governments of various countries, as well as local councils, spend millions of dollars to clean gum litter on the streets. Moreover, there is no real front-end solution in the market that is addressing gum litter with a recycling solution. Thus, Anna Bullus decided to develop a recycling solution to reduce gum litter in the UK in 2009 and launched Gumdrop Ltd (Gumdrop). Gumdrop is the first company in the world to recycle chewing gum into a range of new polymers that can be used in the rubber and plastics industry. Chewing gum is collected in Gumdrop bins distributed throughout the UK. Gumdrop also collaborates with manufacturers and companies globally to make products from recycled and processed chewing gum. Therefore, the recycling of chewing gum into new polymers will be a key trend influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about other trends - Download a sample now!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the functional chewing gum market growth is the increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy. Tobacco smoke contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. There are several therapies to control the nicotine addiction caused by smoking tobacco; one such therapy is nicotine replacement therapy. In nicotine replacement therapy, nicotine gum is used as a replacement for cigarettes to help smokers gradually reduce the amount of nicotine they used to consume daily from tobacco. Individuals who use nicotine gum are less likely to gain weight after smoking cessation therapy. Nicotine gum provides fast relief from irritability, including mood swings and distractions, and reduces the urge to smoke. It reduces inconveniences that may occur during smoking cessation therapy. The increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy has encouraged vendors operating in the global market to offer a wide range of nicotine functional chewing gum. Overall, the advantages of nicotine replacement therapy, coupled with the easy availability of nicotine gums, are expected to drive the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques is one of the key challenges hindering the functional chewing gum market growth. Chewing gum is non-biodegradable since it is made from synthetic rubber. As there are no efficient disposal techniques, it is often found dropped onto the streets. Cities and countries across the world are spending heavily to remove gum from the streets. It is impossible to compost chewing gum, as it does not break down. The use of chemicals to break down chewing gum exudes a harmful odor. Birds eat chewing gum from the streets and die due to choking. Chewing gum litter is a global problem, and governments across the world are spending millions of dollars every year to clean up sticky gum on the streets. In March 2018, the Local Government Association of the UK suggested that a chewing gum tax should be introduced to help pay to clean up the streets in the UK. Thus, improper disposal techniques of chewing gums pollute the environment and are thus considered a hazard. Thus, this may lead to an increase in tax on functional chewing gum, which will eventually affect the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, and challenges-  Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The functional chewing gum market report is segmented by Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The functional chewing gum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·       

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Functional Chewing Gum Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Functional Chewing Gum Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth for the feed vitamins market share in Africa from 2021 to 2026 is USD 808.26 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.55%. Download a sample now!

  • The finger millet market share is expected to increase by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%. Download the sample now!

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of  4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.29

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

  • 10.4 FITGUM

  • 10.5 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

  • 10.6 Mars Inc.

  • 10.7 Med CBDX

  • 10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 10.9 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

  • 10.10 Simply Gum Inc.

  • 10.11 The Hershey Co.

  • 10.12 Think Gum LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-chewing-gum-market-recorded-3-29-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021recycling-chewing-gum-into-new-polymers-is-a-major-trend-fueling-the-market-17000-technavio-reports-301557800.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provid

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provide

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsGazprom PJSC halted pipeline shi

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket Systems

  • Russian official calls for crypto mining regulation: Report

    Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak called for regulating cryptocurrency mining as the industry has grown too big to ignore, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. See related article: Russia uncovers a crypto mining farm in its oldest prison: report Fast facts Shpak said that crypto mining activities took up over 2% […]

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025

    The high volatility and price fluctuations for most cryptos like bitcoin keep investors on the edge of their seats. Some BTC price predictions, however, are rather optimistic.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Electra Underscores Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of Comprehensive ESG Policies and Frameworks

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced the introduction of a comprehensive set of olicies and frameworks that underpin the Company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices. Approved by the Company's Board of Directors, the policies cover Human Rights, Supply Chain, Environment, and Sustainability matters. In support of the rollout of the policies, the Company is also launching a whistleblower

  • Oil prices nudge higher on EU's Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude for August delivery was up 35 cents, or 0.3%, at $115.95 a barrel at 0605 GMT. The Brent contract for July delivery expired on Tuesday at $122.84 a barrel, up 1%.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatil

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE - SIGNIFICANT PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS FROM STAR KIMBERLITE TRENCH CUTTER SAMPLING, LARGE STONES EXHIBIT HIGH DIAMOND PRICES

    Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has completed a study into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the Trench Cutter diamond parcels recovered from the Early Joli Fou ("EJF") geological units at the Star Kimberlite, as defined by the Star Diamond geological model. The Star Kimberlite is located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada (which contains the Star - Orion South Diamond Project),

  • Analysis: China's metals traders offload stockpiles as bleak demand outlook bites

    China's army of metal processors and traders has flipped from buyers to sellers amid a sharp downshift in economic activity in the world's top manufacturer, heralding a potential warning sign for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities. Chinese buyers drove the global surge in metals prices from mid-2020 through end-2021 as they scoured the world for ores and metals to feed its mammoth industrial engine and build inventories in anticipation of further price rises. Weakness in the construction sector - which accounts for roughly half of all steel and around 30% of aluminium used in China - has further undermined metals sector sentiment, prompting some processors and trading firms to sell inventories into a weakening domestic market rather than store it for later sale to end-users.

  • Voltage Metals Corp Reviews Data from its Newfoundland Nickel-Copper-PGE-Cobalt-Chromium Project and Outlines Next Steps

    Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) (the "Company" or "Voltage") is pleased to provide this update on the Company's 100% owned Wheeler Project in Newfoundland.

  • EU's Russian oil ban unlikely to affect OPEC+ decision

    Saudia Arabia, Russia and their allies are likely to stick to their policy of modest oil output increases when they meet Thursday after the EU banned most imports from Moscow.