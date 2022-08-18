U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,272.25
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,941.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,472.00
    -21.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.16
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.16 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0510
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,442.14
    -587.36 (-2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.51
    -15.31 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,981.31
    -241.46 (-0.83%)
     

Functional Chewing Gum Market Size to Grow by USD 2.06 billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional chewing gum is a special type of chewing gum that offers more benefits than regular chewing gum. It is used in numerous health applications, such as smoking cessation therapy, weight management programs, and oral hygiene enhancement.

Latest market research report titled Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Functional Chewing Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The functional chewing gum market size is expected to grow by USD 2.06 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Scope

The functional chewing gum market report covers the following areas:

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

The functional chewing gum market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and international vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on different parameters, such as quality and innovation. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors must distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC are some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about vendors

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist functional chewing gum market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the functional chewing gum market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the functional chewing gum market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional chewing gum market vendors

Related Reports

Gum Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Agar-agar Gum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.29

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

  • 10.4 FITGUM

  • 10.5 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

  • 10.6 Mars Inc.

  • 10.7 Med CBDX

  • 10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 10.9 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

  • 10.10 Simply Gum Inc.

  • 10.11 The Hershey Co.

  • 10.12 Think Gum LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/functional-chewing-gummarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-chewing-gum-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-06-billion-58-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301605146.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AllianceBernstein’s ETF Head Sees Opportunities in Thematics

    The active manager’s two funds in registration are approaching their launch dates.

  • With the World's Top Growth Rate, Yili Group Once Again Secures its Place Among the Top Five

    On August 17, Rabobank published its 2022 Global Dairy Top 20 Report, which showed that Yili Group remains among the global top five with turnover[1] of USD 18.2 billion, firmly holding onto its top leadership position in Asia for the ninth consecutive year.

  • More Japanese firms are raising wages to combat labour shortage - Reuters poll

    More large Japanese companies are now raising wages to attract workers and cope with chronic staff shortages, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday, a tentative sign Japan Inc may be slowly addressing pay that has been flat for decades. Still, the Corporate Survey found that higher wages aren't yet the go-to tactic for companies, with digitalisation seen as the most popular among the multiple measures firms say they are using to address the labour crunch. Japanese companies have typically avoided boosting wages because decades of deflation made it difficult to pass on higher costs to consumers.

  • ROBOT.TRADE LLC Announces the Launch of a Customer Panel on Its Trading Bot Platform

    Arbitrage trading is one of the most successful methods

  • Target's Earnings Weigh on SPY

    The retailer said inventory challenges should be temporary.

  • Australia jobless rate hits fresh 48-yr low, even as employment falls

    Australia's jobless rate dropped to a fresh 48-year low in July even as employment broke a super-strong run with the first fall this year, a mixed report that might hint at some cooling in the red-hot labour market. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, when analysts had looked for it to hold at 3.5%. Yet net employment also surprised by falling 40,900 in July, missing forecasts of a 25,000 increase and the first drop since October last year.

  • Treasury Wine Profit Meets Expectations; Warns of Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, reported full-year profit that met the average of analysts’ expectations, but warned of headwinds from ongoing inflationary cost pressures as well as global supply-chain risks.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the

  • Green Debt Is Adding Market Share Even as Returns Lagged

    (Bloomberg) -- Green bond issuance is holding up better than plain vanilla debt this year, down just 3% compared with a 19% drop for standard bonds, according to Bloomberg data.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Mancheste

  • Investment Bank Behind 32,000% IPO Probed by Hong Kong Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong financial group behind an initial public offering that stunned Wall Street by soaring more than 32,000% following its debut has drawn regulatory scrutiny over deals it arranged in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climat

  • Coinbase Will Be ‘Meaningful’ Beneficiary of Ethereum Merge, JPMorgan Says

    Coinbase's staking offering will drive revenue for the crypto exchange, the bank's equity analyst said.

  • Asia shares ease, dollar holds firm after Fed minutes

    Asian shares tracked lower on Thursday, in step with Wall Street's losses, as even the prospect of a less aggressive Federal Reserve has still set the U.S. central bank on a path for interest rates to stay higher for longer. The dollar rose overnight after the Fed's July minutes pointed to a steady course of rate hikes ahead. The Federal Reserve's minutes for its July meeting showed it was contemplating paring back the pace of future rate hikes in line with a slowdown in inflation but saw "little evidence" yet that pressures were easing.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • Oil prices ease as Russia output increases

    Oil prices eased on Thursday, reversing course from the previous session, as rising output from Russia and worries about a potential global recession weighed on futures. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $93.32 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.71 a barrel.