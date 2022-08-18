Functional Chewing Gum Market Size to Grow by USD 2.06 billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional chewing gum is a special type of chewing gum that offers more benefits than regular chewing gum. It is used in numerous health applications, such as smoking cessation therapy, weight management programs, and oral hygiene enhancement.

The functional chewing gum market size is expected to grow by USD 2.06 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The functional chewing gum market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and international vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on different parameters, such as quality and innovation. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors must distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC are some of the major market participants.

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

