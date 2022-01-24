U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Functional Cosmetics Market size worth $ 4.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The factors driving the Functional Cosmetics Market are, the demand for cosmetic products is increasing at a very high rate. Natural cosmetic products hold a big share in the market due to their non-toxic, chemical-free and reaction-free ingredients.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Functional Cosmetics Market" By Functionality (UV Filters, Skin Lightening Agents, Conditioning Agents, Anti-Aging Agents), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Functional Cosmetics Market size was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=214520

Browse in-depth TOC on "Functional Cosmetics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Functional Cosmetics Market Overview

The rise in disposable income acts as a primary growth driver in the Functional Cosmetics Market. A rise in disposable incomes, especially in developing economies like India and China elevates the standards of living, which makes these beauty products affordable among youth and millennials. Increasing awareness, having the desire for ageless beauty, male grooming, and digitalization, use of natural and organic products are the major driving factor of the cosmetics market.

The demand for cosmetic products became essential for people of all age groups and gender. This gave endless opportunities to the cosmetics industry to launch a lot of new products. Different products for different age groups resulted in an increase in revenue for the market. Earlier the source of advertisement was limited to newspapers and television. With the introduction of the digital world, endless opportunities also opened for the cosmetic market. From advertisement to selling the actual product over the internet has played a vital role in the overall revenue of the market.

Also, chain marketing also became quite popular in the 90s and early 2000 due to which the cosmetics market has shown a positive trend. But due to the overuse of chemicals in the manufacturing of these products, there were a lot of side effects. For example, burning of the skin, acme, or rash. To overcome this problem manufacturers focused on the use of organic products which resulted in huge revenue generation for the market. As there are no side effects of the organic products, they became quite popular in a minimal span of time and it opened a window of multiple opportunities for the market.

Key Developments

  • In October 2018, AkzoNobel launched its business called AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals as Nouryon.

  • In April 2020, a natural polymer introduced by Nouryon for sunscreen formulation. SolAmaze Natural is appropriate with synthetic and organic sunscreen formulations.

  • In August 2021, Clariant AG captured the remaining 60-70% of Brazilian personal care specialty company Beraca and took over full control.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Unilever, Givaudan SA, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Gattefossé SAS, L'Oréal, The Estee Lauder Companies, Shiseido Company, Oriflame, Nouryon, Seppic SA, Procter & Gamble Co, Beiersdorf AG, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Functional Cosmetics Market On the basis of Functionality, Application, and Geography.

  • Functional Cosmetics Market, By Functionality

  • Functional Cosmetics Market, By Application

  • Functional Cosmetics Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Essential Oils Market By Type (Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rosemary), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Vegan Cosmetic Market By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Stores), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Organic Personal Care And Cosmetic Products Market By Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup Cosmetics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sale and Online Sale), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market By Source (Natural, Chemically Derived), By Type (Carotenoids, Enzymes, Polyphenols), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup), By Function (Anti-aging, Anti-inflammatory, UV Protection), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Cosmetics Companies polishing the appearance to give a royal look

Visualize Functional Cosmetics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-cosmetics-market-size-worth--4-9-billion-globally-by-2028-at-4-3-cagr-verified-market-research-301466442.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

