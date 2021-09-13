U.S. markets open in 8 hours

Functional Drinks Market | $ 46.11 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio Who are the Key Players in the functional beverages market?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional drinks market is poised to grow by USD 46.11 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the functional drinks market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and to know exact variance of the Y-O-Y growth rate Download Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of functional beverages will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Functional Beverages Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about additional trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41482

Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the functional beverages market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Functional Drinks Market size

  • Functional Drinks Market trends

  • Functional Drinks Market industry analysis

New product launches are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing concerns about obesity may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the functional drinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist functional drinks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the functional drinks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Danone SA

  • Monster Beverage Corp.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

