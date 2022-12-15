Functional drinks market to grow by 7.74% Y-O-Y in 2023, Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Clif Bar and Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio
Functional drinks market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, and Red Bull GmbH among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product, Application, and Geography
In 2017, the functional drinks market was valued at USD 82.50 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 21.16 million. The functional drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.04 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.28% according to Technavio.
Functional drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Functional drinks market - Vendor Insights
The global functional drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. The vendors in the market compete in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. The increasing number of vendors offering new flavors and the influx of private-label brands are intensifying the competition in the market. Thus, to survive and succeed in the competitive environment, the vendors need to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers functional drinks that include energy gel and energy drink mix which are beneficial for tired muscles and crafted for recovery after activity.
Danone - The company offers functional drinks that are consumed for daily use under the brand names Aqua, Bonafont, Evian, Volvic, and Salus.
Glanbia Plc - The company offers functional drinks that provide energy to gut health, and immunity support; beauty drinks; and energy shots to meet a wide range of nutrition needs.
Functional drinks market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
New product launches
Health benefits of functional drinks
Increasing consumption by millennials
KEY challenges –
Increasing concerns about obesity
Providing clean labeling
Threat from other health and wellness products
The functional drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
Functional Drinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 57.04 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.74
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global functional drinks market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Weight loss - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
12.4 Clif Bar and Co.
12.5 Danone
12.6 Glanbia Plc
12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
12.8 Kerry Group Plc
12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
12.10 Kruger GmbH and Co. KG
12.11 Lifeway Foods Inc.
12.12 Monster Beverage Corp.
12.13 Nestle SA
12.14 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
12.15 PepsiCo Inc.
12.16 Probi AB
12.17 Red Bull GmbH
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
