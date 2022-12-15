Functional drinks market to grow by 7.74% Y-O-Y in 2023, Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Clif Bar and Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Drinks Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, and Red Bull GmbH among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product, Application, and Geography

In 2017, the functional drinks market was valued at USD 82.50 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 21.16 million. The functional drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.04 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.28% according to Technavio.

The global functional drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. The vendors in the market compete in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. The increasing number of vendors offering new flavors and the influx of private-label brands are intensifying the competition in the market. Thus, to survive and succeed in the competitive environment, the vendors need to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers functional drinks that include energy gel and energy drink mix which are beneficial for tired muscles and crafted for recovery after activity.

Danone - The company offers functional drinks that are consumed for daily use under the brand names Aqua, Bonafont, Evian, Volvic, and Salus.

Glanbia Plc - The company offers functional drinks that provide energy to gut health, and immunity support; beauty drinks; and energy shots to meet a wide range of nutrition needs.

New product launches

Health benefits of functional drinks

Increasing consumption by millennials

Increasing concerns about obesity

Providing clean labeling

Threat from other health and wellness products

The functional drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional drinks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the functional drinks market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors

The functional coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. The increasing consumption of coffee is notably driving the functional coffee market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of coffee beans may impede the market growth.

At an accelerating CAGR of 10.78%, the sports and energy drinks market size is expected to increase by USD 65.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. The consumer focus on health and wellness is notably driving the sports and energy drinks market growth, although factors such as increasing cases of obesity may impede the market growth.

Functional Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global functional drinks market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Weight loss - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 Clif Bar and Co.

12.5 Danone

12.6 Glanbia Plc

12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

12.8 Kerry Group Plc

12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

12.10 Kruger GmbH and Co. KG

12.11 Lifeway Foods Inc.

12.12 Monster Beverage Corp.

12.13 Nestle SA

12.14 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.15 PepsiCo Inc.

12.16 Probi AB

12.17 Red Bull GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

