Functional Drinks Market size to grow by USD 179.28 Bn, Market Research Insights highlight the new product launches as Key Driver - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Functional Drinks Market will witness a YOY growth of 7.40% in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (energy beverages, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and others), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

Latest market research report titled Functional Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global Functional Drinks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Danone SA

  • Monster Beverage Corp.

  • Nestlé SA

  • NextFoods Inc.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GNBH

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 40% of market growth. In APAC, China is the main market for functional beverages. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. The demand for functional drinks is expected to rise in APAC during the projected period as a result of new product introductions, enhanced flavor and versatility, and strong marketing support.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Functional Drinks Market during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

A major factor influencing the growth of the global market for functional drinks is new product introductions. An important trend that is influencing the growth of the global market for functional drinks is the rising popularity of e-commerce.

Moreover, The worldwide non-alcoholic beverage market has a sector called functional drinks that is rapidly expanding. Due to the inclusion of a variety of useful substances, these drinks provide several health benefits. Prebiotics can aid in the prevention of gastrointestinal conditions, diarrhea, and indigestion, which strengthens immunity. The digestive tract contains probiotic bacteria that boost the immune system and reduce chronic inflammation, which could otherwise result in several disorders.

However, rising obesity-related issues would be a major obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide functional drink market. Download a free sample Report

Related Reports:

Tonic Water Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the tonic water market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 617.62 million at a progressing CAGR of 6.25%.

Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ginger beer market share is expected to increase to USD 4.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%.

Functional Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.33%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 179.28 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.40

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestlé SA, NextFoods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GNBH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive Scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.4 Danone SA

  • 10.5 Monster Beverage Corp.

  • 10.6 Nestle SA

  • 10.7 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.8 Red Bull GmbH

  • 10.9 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.10 The Coca-Cola Co.

  • 10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 10.12 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-drinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-179-28-bn-market-research-insights-highlight-the-new-product-launches-as-key-driver---technavio-301605270.html

SOURCE Technavio

