Functional food ingredients market: APAC held 37% in 2022, Probiotics and prebiotics segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional food ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.06 billion. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. APAC held 37% of the global functional food ingredients market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The presence of many manufacturers of functional food ingredients and food additives in this region will facilitate the functional food ingredients market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Food Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Functional food ingredients market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the functional food ingredients market based on product (probiotics and prebiotics, proteins and amino acid, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals, and others), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

The probiotics and prebiotics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The health benefits associated with the consumption of prebiotics and probiotics will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. For example, the consumption of prebiotics helps in reducing the risk of cancer and increasing the absorption of calcium and magnesium.

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for functional food ingredients from the probiotics segment is driving the global functional food ingredients market growth.

The probiotics segment is gaining traction, as consumers prefer a balanced diet. Probiotics provide immunity, nutritional benefits, and vitamin K.

The demand for probiotic products, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, some varieties of cheese, buttermilk, and fermented soybeans, is high.

Thus, the increasing demand for probiotic products will propel the growth of the global functional food ingredients market significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of the packaged food and beverage industry is a key trend in the global functional food ingredients market.

The rise in disposable income and changes in food habits of consumers have increased the demand for packaged food products, especially in North America and Europe.

Natural functional food ingredients prevent packaged food products from becoming stale and enhance their foam structure and stability.

Thus, the growth of the packaged food and beverage sector will support the growth of the market significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

What are the key data covered in this functional food ingredients market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional food ingredients market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the functional food ingredients market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the functional food ingredients market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional food ingredients market vendors

Functional food ingredients market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., AMCO Proteins, American International Chemical LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, Bio Botanica Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Tate & Lyle Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Browse for Technavio " materials market " research reports

