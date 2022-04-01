U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,554.00
    +23.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,790.00
    +172.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,947.25
    +78.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.50
    +11.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.80
    +0.52 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    -16.40 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1051
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.40
    +1.07 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4180
    +0.7300 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,130.77
    -2,060.72 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.45
    -44.81 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.03
    +29.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Functional Food Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 154.37 Bn in 2028 Due to Increasing Consumer Awareness About Health Benefits Associated With Ingredients Derived From Natural Sources, Says Reports and Data

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global functional food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 154.37 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing focus on credible labeling and certifications fueling demand for functional food ingredients is expected to drive market revenue growth. Food and beverage manufacturers and nutraceutical manufacturers are focusing on organic, clean labels, natural, non-GMO, and other certifications to drive the sale of their products. Demand for natural, organic, and clean label products is growing due to increase in the number of health-conscious consumers and rising consumer purchasing power.

Reports_and_Data_Logo
Reports_and_Data_Logo

Prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes, has increased significantly, raising concerns about increased healthcare costs and reduced quality of life. Modern lifestyles have also been related to mental health issues like depression, poor concentration, and memory loss. As a result, consumers are focusing on intake of healthy and nutritionally-rich products to prevent such diseases, which is expected to create significant opportunities for players operating in the global functional food ingredients market.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2027

Some Key Highlights From the Report

  • Probiotics segment is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Probiotics are a type of microorganisms, which when added to food products provide several health benefits, such as prevention of diarrhea, improvement in mental health conditions, reduction in severity of allergies and eczema, strengthening of immune system, and various other benefits.

  • Energy drinks contain functional food ingredients like minerals, vitamins, and proteins. Several energy drinks have been developed by food & beverage manufacturers to provide certain specific health or medical benefits, such as improvement in heart health, immunity improvement, and enhancement in energy. Suppliers are looking to use new constituents in functional food that can provide better satisfation to consumer needs. For instance, suppliers of sports drinks are expanding their ingredient choices to improve sports nutrition, which is expected to provide a major boost to the global market.

  • The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global functional food ingredients market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising consumer disposable income and growing population in the region.

  • In September 2020, ADM launched Arcon T textured pea proteins, Prolite MeatTEX textured wheat protein, and Prolite MeatXT non-textured wheat protein. These functional protein solutions would help improve the texture and density of meat substitutes and achieve a consumer-preferred, meat-like texture.

  • Major companies profiled in the market report are Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods amba, Kerry Group plc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Blattmann Schweiz AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH.

Read Exclusive Research Details of Functional Food Ingredients Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/functional-food-ingredients-market

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global functional food ingredients market on the basis of type, source, health benefits, application, and region:

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Health Benefits Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Request Customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2027

Browse More Details:

Diabetic Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Confectionery, Ice Creams and Jellies, Dietary Beverages, Baked Products, Dairy Products, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026

Canned Beans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Pork and Beans, Baked Beans, Plain, Cooked Beans or Green beans), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026

Buckwheat Flour Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Form (Light, Dark) And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2026

Sorghum Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Grain Sorghum, Forage Sorghum, Biomass Sorghum and Sweet Sorghum), by Application (Human Food, Livestock Feed, Ethanol and Biofuel), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Barley Market Size, Share and Overview, Outlook by Nature (Organic, Inorganic), by Type (Hulless, Covered, Six-row barley, Two-row barley), by Grade (Food grade, Malt grade, Feed grade), by Application (Animal feed, Food & Beverages, Seed Industry, Nutraceuticals, Others), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Linseed Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Whole Grain, Grated Grain), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Feed, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts for 2016-2026

Maize Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Field maize, Flint maize, Flour maize, Sweet maize), By Color (White, Yellow) By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial Application, Animal feed, Others), By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts for 2016-2026

Millet Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Pearl, Finger, Proso, Foxtail, Others), by Application (Porridges, Steam Cooked Products, Breads, Beverages, Others), by Distribution Channel (Trade Associations, Supermarket, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Quinoa Market, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Application (Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical industry), by End-Use (Ingredient, Packaged Food), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Skimmed Milk Market Size, Share, Demand By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Prepared Mix, Dairy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Online Store, Supermarket, Hypermarket, Wholesalers), By Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts for 2016 - 2026

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-functional-food-ingredients-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-food-ingredients-market-size-to-reach-usd-154-37-bn-in-2028-due-to-increasing-consumer-awareness-about-health-benefits-associated-with-ingredients-derived-from-natural-sources-says-reports-and-data-301515602.html

SOURCE Reports And Data

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Gas still flows from Russia to Europe as buyers navigate Putin's rouble order

    Russian gas flowed into Europe on Friday, while European gas prices continued to rise, as firms grappled with President Vladimir Putin's threat to cut off supplies unless they paid in roubles. Two of the three main pipelines for Russian gas into Europe, Nord Stream 1 across the Baltic Sea and into Slovakia over Ukraine were flowing normally, while flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline over Belarus had reversed direction. While this meant gas is flowing from Germany to Poland through the Yamal-Europe route, it is not an uncommon switch.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen and Tesla Hit a Major Speed Bump

    Volkswagen and Tesla are among the companies feeling the impact of lockdowns in Shanghai as China's most populous city grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases. "During this time we will carry out maintenance work in the factory," a company spokesperson told TheStreet. "The Covid situation in China is quite dynamic and we usually go day by day."

  • Markets ‘likely to continue to be bad news’ for next 4-6 weeks due to inflation: strategist

    YieldX CIO Stewart Russell and Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell join Yahoo Finance Live to reflect on the first quarter of 2022, how the markets are pricing in inflation and future Fed interest rate hikes, and how Netflix and oil prices may return to pre-pandemic norms.

  • Europe is preparing to be cut off from Russian natural gas

    The Russian president said foreign buyers who aren't prepared to pay for gas in rubles by tomorrow will have their contracts canceled.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Occidental Petroleum’s Best Quarter Ever Blows Away Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Fueled by its leverage to rising oil prices and a big boost from the world’s top investor, Occidental Petroleum Corp. doubled this quarter and is the best performer in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oi

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.