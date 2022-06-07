U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.50
    -19.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,766.00
    -146.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,529.00
    -76.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.00
    -10.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.03
    -0.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    +0.73 (+2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2497
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6700
    +0.7690 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,593.05
    -1,833.81 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.67
    -35.89 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.73
    -2.49 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report studies the global market for functional food and beverages using 2020 as a base year and providing estimates for each year of the forecast period, 2022-2027, with projections for CAGR.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996805/?utm_source=GNW
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for functional food and beverages.

The market is broken down by product type, source, ingredient, function, and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

This report provides market insights into the global functional food and beverages market, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints and other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional products, the functional food and beverages value chain and the evolution of functional food and beverages. Regulations are also covered in the scope of this report.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall functional food and beverages market, growth in the individual segments of the functional food and beverages industry, subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, current research and future opportunities in the functional food and beverages industry.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of functional food and beverages is examined. Growth rates and reasons for growth in each functional food and beverage segment are provided. This report examines the following segments -

Functional food subcategories -
- Bakery and confectionery.
- Cereal and flour.
- Dairy non-drinkable.
- Frozen fruit and vegetables.
- Meat and seafood.
- Sweet and savory snacks.
- Other functional food.

Functional beverage subcategories -
- Dairy drinkable.
- Energy drinks.
- Fruit and vegetable juices.
- Prebiotic and probiotic drinks.
- Tea and coffee.

Other functional beverages: dairy drinkable, energy drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, tea and coffee and more.

The report also analyzes the global functional food and beverages market in terms of source, ingredient, function, and region.The sources covered are plant-based, animal-based and microbe-based.

The ingredients covered are amino acids, carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals and other ingredients.The functions covered are gut and digestive health, cardiac health, cognitive health, general wellness and immunity, weight management and other functions.

The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for functional food and beverages.It explains the main market drivers of the global functional food and beverages market, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the functional food and beverages market.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the functional food and beverages industry.

Report Includes -

- 275 data tables and 30 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for functional foods and beverages within the industry
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Identification and analysis of the global functional foods and beverages market based on key product segments such as functional foods and functional beverages
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the functional foods and beverages market, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product types, sources, types of ingredients, functions and key geographical regions
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of functional foods and beverages market vs. the overall global economy
- Information on international regulations of functional food and beverage products such as Codex Alimentarius (Food Code) and FOSHU labelling regulation and classification of functional foods for regulatory purposes
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Discussion on company profiles of the important players in the functional foods and beverages industry, including Chr. Hansen Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Kraft Foods, Nestle, PepsiCo Inc., and Unilever

Summary:
Functional food and beverages are defined as any food, beverage or food component that may provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.Functional food and beverages go beyond meeting the minimum daily nutritional requirements of an individual.

These products are reputed to reduce the risk of disease or promote good health.Functional food and beverages offer health-promoting ingredients or natural components with potential benefits for the human body.

A functional food and beverage can be a whole food, or it can be a food that contains or has been fortified with ingredients that have a beneficial effect on physical or mental health.

The global functional food and beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue.The market is driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries.

The global functional food and beverages market is facing various challenges: high prices for functional food and beverage products and a lack of awareness about functional food and beverages. Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional food and beverages market. There also is opportunity for contract manufacturers of functional food to improve product manufacturing and
delivery time. Increasing industry regulation, worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions drive growth in the global functional food and beverages market.

Reasons for Doing This Study:
This study is intended to provide a close look at the functional food and beverages industry, providing a timely and accurate view of the overall industry and its smaller market segments, the government regulations that are important to the industry and the food manufacturers who are leading the industry.The World Health Organization’s statistics for global levels of obesity and its related diseases are cause for concern.

It is projected that cardiovascular disease (CVD), high blood pressure (HBP), high cholesterol and obesity will grow in the years to come.Cholesterol reduction, CVD and osteoporosis are the most attractive functions of functional food and beverages, followed by child development, high blood pressure (HBP), diabetes, gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, menopause, and lactose intolerance.

A number of factors are driving the demand for functional food and beverages, including a noticeable increase in health concerns, improved government support through various subsidies, a larger elder population and growing per-capita income in developing countries.Currently, individuals are highly likely to self-medicate through nutraceuticals, functional food, organic food, botanicals and over-thecounter (OTC) drugs.

There is a lot of skepticism regarding big pharma and people are turning to more natural ways of healing and disease prevention.

The functional food industry is rapidly growing as a result of industry research that demonstrates a link between diet and health; the increasing number of FDA-approved health claims on packages that clearly explain the link between functional ingredients and better health and the barrage of media attention paid to the link between healthful eating and healthier living.These three factors, combined with a consumer interest in maintaining better health without the use of prescription drugs, is setting the functional food industry up for unprecedented growth.

Tracking and predicting growth related to these factors is one of the reasons for doing this study.

Increasing consumer demand for functional food and beverage products is also helping market players via the launch of a variety of new and innovative products.Currently, changes due to technology and innovation allow manufacturers to produce functional food and beverages targeted toward both specific and general health issues.

Regulatory authorities in different countries set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy functional food and beverage products.

This report covers aspects of functional food and beverage demand trends and market opportunities. It also examines the overall global functional food and beverages market and the market penetration of functional food and beverages in different regions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996805/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s

  • New JetBlue offer sends Spirit stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the ongoing battle among airlines for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Harvests Half of Wheat Crop With Favorable Weather Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farmers are making progress on government orders to bolster food security by ensuring this season’s wheat harvest goes smoothly.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsThe country gathered 55% o

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • Musk, clarifying job cut memo, says overall Tesla headcount will grow

    The tweet came after Musk said in a memo to staff on Thursday that he a "super bad feeling" about the direction of the economy and Tesla needed to cut 10% of its jobs.

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.