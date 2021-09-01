U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Functional Foods and Beverages Market to Reach $529.66 Billion by 2028; Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Food Items to Favor Market Growth, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key companies covered in functional foods and beverages market are The Coca-Cola Company, Celsius Holdings, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Glanbia plc, Nestle S.A., Arla Foods amba, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Tyson Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Danone S.A. and more players profiled

Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide functional foods and beverages market size is projected to reach USD 529.66 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period. Increasing malnutrition worldwide will be the primary growth driver for this market in the near future.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 462 million people are underweight and 52 million children under the age of 5 are suffering from wasting. Moreover, roughly 45% of deaths among children below 5 years of age occur due to under-nutrition. As a result, governments have spurred action in both developed and developing countries. For instance, in 2019, the UK government made it mandatory to fortify flour with folic acid to prevent the occurrence of congenital disabilities in children. Similarly, in July 2019, the Indian government announced the distribution of rice fortified with folic acid, Vitamin B12, and iron through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The market for functional foods and beverages, thus, stands to gain from these developments.

The functional food and beverages market report states that the value of this market stood at USD 258.80 billion in 2020. Other than this, the report contains the following:

  • Detailed segmentation of the market and piece-meal study of each segment;

  • Exhaustive research into the various market drivers and restraints;

  • Comprehensive analysis of the regional developments and competitive milieu of the market; and

  • Panoramic understanding of the industry outlook and trends shaping the market.


Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/functional-foods-market-102269


Competitive Landscape

Development of Exciting Products to Stimulate Intense Competition

One of the leading functional food and beverages market trends is the increasing focus of key players on the developing and launching new and exciting products in the market. Not only do these frequent launches help companies solidify their position in the market, but they also periodically realign the overall dynamics of market competition.


List of Key Players Covered in the Functional Food and Beverages Market Report:

  • The Coca-Cola Company

  • Celsius Holdings, Inc.

  • PepsiCo, Inc.

  • Glanbia plc

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Arla Foods amba

  • Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

  • Tyson Foods, Inc.

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Danone S.A.


An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.


Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/functional-foods-market-102269


Market Driver

High Nutritional Value of Functional Foods to Spike Uptake

The popularity of fortified food and beverages has been steadily climbing in recent years, mainly due to the hectic and unhealthy lifestyles people are leading in urban areas. As a result, there is a growing demand for nutrition-rich food and beverage items fueled by rising health and wellness concerns. Functional foods have emerged as an attractive option for many consumers, given their wide-ranging and long-term benefits.

For example, functional foods and beverages fortified with omega-3 fatty acids can boost brain function, secure heart health, and reduce inflammation. The benefits of functional foods are not limited to just chronic and lifestyle-based disorders; they have proven efficacy in tackling the effects of under-nourishment too. For example, the National Institutes of Health reported that the introduction of wheat flour fortified with iron in Jordan led to 50% reduction in the incidence of iron deficiency anemia among children.


Regional Analysis

Evolving Lifestyles in Asia-Pacific to Aid the Region Register Impressive CAGR

Asia-Pacific is slated to dominate the functional food and beverages market share and grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period. The central reason for this rise is the rapidly changing lifestyles of people that are increasing the prevalence of chronic conditions in the region. An example of this is the increasing consumption of fast or “junk” food.

Thus, there is a surging demand for nutritional foods as people are getting more health-conscious, especially in India. In addition to foodstuffs, there is also a high demand for functional hydration, particularly in tropical countries where water loss from the body is high. After Asia-Pacific, North America is expected to be the second-largest region for this market, anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.06% in the forthcoming years.


Quick Buy - Functional Foods and Beverages Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102269


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

      • Nutraceuticals Market

    • Technological Advancements

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Functional Cereals & Grains

        • Functional Fats & Oils

        • Functional Dairy Products

        • Functional Bakery Products

        • Other Functional/Fortified Foods

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/functional-foods-market-102269


Key Industry Developments:

  • December 2019: GCI Nutrients, the US-based nutraceuticals leader, launched a new functional food and beverage technical advisory service. The aim behind setting up this division is to offer sound advice to customers who want to use the company’s branded ingredients to create their own functional food and beverage items.

  • October 2019: The American functional beverage pioneer Drink Nutrient introduced a new drink line, with each individual pack delivering the 13 essential vitamins, thereby enhancing the nutrition quotient of one’s drink. The offering does not contain GMOs, acrylamide, gluten, or any artificial ingredients.


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Functional Beverage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fortified Juice, Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Dairy-based Beverage, Enhanced Water, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental Stores, Health Stores, Online Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Hydrocolloids, Essential Oils, Omega Fatty Acids, Carotenoids), Purpose (Weight Management, Digestive Health, Cardio Health), Application (Beverages, Bakery, Dairy, Snacks) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Functional Water Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts, Other Functional Ingredients), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs


