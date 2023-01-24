Functional foods and beverages market size to grow by USD 132.84 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global functional foods and beverages market size is estimated to increase by USD 132.84 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Global functional foods and beverages market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers a wide range of functional foods and beverages, such as nutrition bars, cereals, snacks, baked goods, and dairy products.

Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers a wide range of functional foods and beverages under its brands Pacific Foods and V8.

Danone SA - The company offers a wide range of functional foods and beverages through its brands WhiteWave, Aqua, and Bonafont.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of functional foods and beverages under its brands Contadina, S&W, and Del Monte.

For details on vendors and their offerings – buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global functional foods and beverages market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer functional foods and beverages in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kellogg Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Zbiotics Inc. and others.

Vendors in the market compete in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. The competition among the vendors in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to factors such as an increase in the number of offerings and the presence of a wide variety of functional foods and beverages.

Story continues

Global functional foods and beverages market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global functional foods and beverages market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (functional foods and functional beverages) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The functional foods segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Product and ingredient innovations in this segment will drive its growth. The increasing demand for functional foods among the aging population and rising health consciousness will also drive the segment's growth. The demand for healthy foods is increasing, as consumers are gradually moving to healthier alternatives. Thus, an increase in awareness about the benefits of healthy diets will drive the demand for functional foods during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global functional foods and beverages market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global functional foods and beverages market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high demand for functional foods and beverages is driving the market's growth in the region. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major countries in the market in APAC. In these countries, the increasing preference for functional foods and beverages owing to the rise in health consciousness, especially among millennials, is driving the growth of the market.

Download a sample report

Global functional foods and beverages market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Product innovations are notably driving the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on balancing functional benefits and flavor to meet consumers' demands. Advances in technology have led to the development of products that mask the unpleasant taste of some functional ingredients. For example, effective microencapsulation allows manufacturers to hide the bitter taste of amino acids and other ingredients. These factors are excepted to fuel the growth of the global foods and beverages market during the forecast period.

Key trends – The increasing use of natural ingredients and botanicals in functional drinks is a key trend in the market. Vendors are experimenting with unique ingredients and are introducing numerous assortments of natural functional drinks. For instance, Scheckter's Organic Energy is a 100% organic energy drink that contains organic Brazilian guarana, organic raw Brazilian coffee seed, ginkgo Biloba, organic pomegranate juice, organic ginseng, organic elderberry, organic lemon juice, organic raw fair trade sugar, and natural spring water. Therefore, the introduction of natural ingredient-based functional drinks is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Product ingredient labeling is driving the market growth. Research has to be conducted to validate the claims made by manufacturers regarding their effectiveness and to check for associated health risks. Many ingredients found in popular energy drinks have side effects and contain potentially harmful chemicals with more than the recommended amount. The mixing of functional beverages formulated to boost energy with those formulated to lower blood pressure can also cause side effects. Such factors are expected to limit the growth of the global foods and beverages market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this functional foods and beverages market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional foods and beverages market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the functional foods and beverages market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the functional foods and beverages market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional foods and beverages market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the functional foods and beverages market in North America is expected to increase by USD 32.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%. This report extensively covers segmentation in North America by product (functional foods and functional beverages) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

The functional chewing gum market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2828.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and online), product (oral health gum, nicotine gum, weight gum, and lifestyle gum), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Functional Foods and Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 132.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods amba, Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kellogg Co, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., T.C. Pharmaceutical Industries Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Zbiotics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global functional foods and beverages market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Functional foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 Campbell Soup Co.

12.5 Danone SA

12.6 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

12.7 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

12.8 General Mills Inc.

12.9 Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd.

12.10 Kellogg Co

12.11 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

12.12 Nestle SA

12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

12.14 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

12.15 The Coca Cola Co.

12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-foods-and-beverages-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-132-84-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301726769.html

SOURCE Technavio