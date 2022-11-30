U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.44
    -4.19 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,714.98
    -137.55 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,026.67
    +42.89 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.66
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +2.36 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7660
    +0.0180 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.7470
    +1.1130 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,834.22
    +454.93 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.57
    -1.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.97
    +71.97 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global functional food market.

The global functional foods market is expected to grow from $180.58 billion in 2021 to $191.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow to $243.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the market are, Unilever, BNL Food Group, Dean Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Arla Foods, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo Inc., Kraft Foods Inc., and Nestle.

The global functional foods market is expected to grow from $180.58 billion in 2021 to $191.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow to $243.83 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is highly nutritious and is associated with many health benefits. The benefits include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promote proper growth & development.

The main product types are bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, fats & oils, and Other Product Types. Dairy product is milk and any of the foods made from milk, including butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk. The ingredients used for functional foods are carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics, vitamins, and Other Product Types. The various application of these food products are sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and Other Product Types.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the functional food market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the functional food market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing number of diseases is shifting consumer's focus on healthy eating, which in turn, is projected to boost the demand for functional foods. Functional food provides the human body with healthy nutrition, vitamins & minerals, and reduce the risk of diseases. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is a leading cause of death in the USA and about 6,47,000 Americans die from heart disease every year, which is one of every 4 deaths. Therefore, the increasing number of cardiovascular and other diseases across the globe is anticipated to generate higher demand for a healthy diet, which in turn, is likely to propel the revenues for the functional food market over the forecast period.

The higher price of functional food products attributing to the inclusion of healthier or natural ingredients is to limit the growth of the functional food market. The functional foods are sold at higher prices and holds larger profit margins than conventional food. The price of functional food is considerably 30 to 500% above similar conventional foods. Thus, the higher prices of functional food are to act as a major restraint for the growth of the functional food market over the forthcoming years.

Key players dealing in the functional food market are increasingly focusing on new product developments and company expansion in order to meet the rising demand from the consumers. For instance, in September 2019, Tyson Foods Inc. announced the launch of its new brand Pact Snack Bites, a line of functional refrigerated protein snacks. Pack Snacks Bites are produced with fruits, nuts, and functional ingredients such as probiotic cultures, turmeric, kombucha, matcha, collagen protein, and prebiotic fiber.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Functional Food Market Characteristics

3. Functional Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Functional Food

5. Functional Food Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Functional Food Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Functional Food Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Functional Food Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Functional Food Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Bakery & Cereals

  • Dairy Products

  • Meat, Fish & Eggs

  • Soy Products

  • Fats & Oils

  • Other Product Types

6.2. Global Functional Food Market, Segmentation By Ingredients, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Carotenoids

  • Dietary Fibers

  • Fatty Acids

  • Minerals

  • Prebiotics & Probiotics

  • Vitamins

  • Other Ingerdients

6.3. Global Functional Food Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Sports Nutrition

  • Weight Management

  • Immunity

  • Digestive Health

  • Clinical Nutrition

  • Cardio Health

  • Other Applications

7. Functional Food Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Functional Food Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Functional Food Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qx6x4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-foods-global-market-report-2022-301690081.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

    Stocks and bonds have slumped in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 16% and the Bloomberg bond index sliding 13%.

  • Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) This Year?

    Here is how Silica Holdings (SLCA) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • First Mover Asia: Ethereum Isn’t wETH or stETH, but Jokes Still Move Markets

    Sam Reynolds writes that irreverent posts about lesser-known altcoins – and more significant tokens – can be destructive. Especially if people don’t get the irony. ALSO: Bitcoin drops as BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • China Stocks Defy US Gloom on Optimism Over Earnings, Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rose Monday, bucking a broad market selloff, amid stronger-than-expected earnings, newly-announced housing support measures and speculation that nationwide protests could hasten a shift away from Covid Zero policies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as Chin

  • Pet Supplies Plus Inks Deal With Multi-Brand Entrepreneurs For 29 Wag N' Wash Stores

    Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), said their largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag' N Wash stores. The financial details were not disclosed. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over the next five years. Over the next four years, most Wag N' Wash stores will be opened across Nashville and Dallas. US Retail Holdings' business partners include Aar

  • DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to control ballooning costs

    "Given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue." Earlier this month, DoorDash reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of $295 million, raising questions about the growth prospects of delivery firms as economies reopen. DoorDash joins a list of multinational American firms, including Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter Inc, that have laid off thousands of employees in recent weeks as they brace for a potential economic downturn.

  • Apple Stock Won’t Feel the Full Impact of China Production Woes, Analyst Says

    The city of Zhengzhou–home to the world’s largest iPhone assembly factory–has lifted its lockdown restrictions after five days.

  • I'm Losing My Appetite for Darden Restaurants Shares

    Darden Restaurants are a popular group of restaurant chains (Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse among others) that I have dined at but today I want to review the charts and indicators and not the menus. In this daily bar chart of DRI, below, we can see that prices made a bottom in the May/June/July timeframe. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved higher the past year which is bullish.

  • JPMorgan’s Top Korean Banker Kim to Join Tech Giant Naver

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of investment banking in South Korea Young-ki Kim is leaving the US bank to join internet giant Naver Corp.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItKim, a managing director based in Seoul who was named to his current r

  • Crypto Markets Today: BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Protection, MakerDAO Rejects $500M Proposal to Invest in Bonds and BTC Slides

    Crypto prices dived amid continued market contagion triggered by the FTX collapse earlier this month. Crypto Markets Today is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Carlyle Raises Over $3B To Tap European Tech Boom

    U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) raised over €3 billion ($3.12 billion) for a pan-European technology fund exploiting "pockets of life" in the economy. Focused on lower mid-market and growth technology companies across Europe, the fund, called CETP V, has exceeded its €2.5 billion target in less than a year of fundraising. Carlyle more than doubled the size of the previous fund CETP IV, Reuters cites the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners. Also Read: Carlyle Aviation P

  • 7 Dependent Tax Deductions You May Not Know About

    The American Rescue Plan boosted 2021 tax returns for millions of working families. However, the 2022 tax year will be a return to the norm, and dependent tax deduction rules are no exception. A dependent tax deduction can lower your … Continue reading → The post Dependent Tax Deduction Rules appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • ‘Career cushioning’ is the newest workplace term everyone’s about to hate, thanks to an impending recession

    There’s a new workplace colloquialism in town—and you’ve likely already taken part.

  • First Majestic (AG) to Sell Its Royalty Portfolio for $20M

    First Majestic (AG) has entered into an agreement with Metalla to sell eight precious metals royalties for a deal value of $20 million.

  • Vail Resorts Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength Upgrade

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is Vail Resorts Stock A Buy? Vail Resorts stock retook its 200-day moving average mid-November and has been rallying.

  • BofA Says the US Yield Curve Will Return to Normal on Fed Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is still a believer in the Fed pivot, even as monetary officials signal their resolve to keep policy tight next year to crush still-elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPho

  • Hyundai Inks MOU With SK On For EV Battery Supply

    Hyundai Motor Group (OTC: HYMTF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Seoul-based battery maker SK On Co., Ltd. to supply EV batteries in North America. Under the agreement, SK will provide batteries to Hyundai’s EV plants in the U.S. after 2025. Through the arrangement, Hyundai aims to bolster its EV presence in the North American market and accelerate its battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales. "We expect the stable supply of EV batteries from SK On will also enable us to cont