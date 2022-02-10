U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,700.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,001.25
    -37.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    +1.13 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.61
    -0.83 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8240
    +0.2990 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,068.45
    +1,447.28 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.43
    +47.72 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,670.01
    +26.59 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Functional Mushrooms Market Size, Growth and Research by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key players covered in functional mushrooms market are Half Hill Farm Inc. (U.S.), Real Mushrooms (Canada), Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. (Japan), Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn (Delhi), Nikkei Marketing Limited (Canada), Concord Farms (U.S.), Rebbl. (U.S.), Pan’s Mushroom Jerky (U.S.), Mitoku Co. Ltd. (Japan), Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc. (Canada), and Yuguo Farms (U.S.) and Other key players.

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional mushrooms market is expected to gain momentum from growing awareness regarding the health benefits of mushrooms. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Functional Mushrooms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cordyceps, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Lion’s Mane, Chaga), By Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.” According to the report, there is a rise in the consumption of functional food in developed as well as emerging countries across the world. Also, increasing demand for functional mushrooms from several end-use industries will contribute to the global market growth during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the outlook of the functional mushrooms market with ongoing trends. It presents various market dynamics, namely, growth drivers, restraints, key developments, and challenges that are impelling the present global market scenario. Furthermore, it provides elaborate information regarding the market segments including quantitative and qualitative research, by mentioning the effect of economic and non-economic aspects.

Reishi and Cordyceps Segments to Dominate Owing to Several Medicinal Benefits

In terms of type, the functional mushrooms market is categorized into cordyceps, reishi, turkey tail, shiitake, lion’s mane, and chaga. Amongst these, the reishi type of mushroom is expected to dominate the global market, followed by cordyceps during the forecast period. Both have high medicinal properties and they are capable of boosting immune health. The Chaga type of mushrooms is projected to showcase significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for producing numerous functional beverages and tea. It is capable of enhancing digestive health.

Request a Sample Copy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/functional-mushrooms-market-101511

Key Companies Covered in the Functional Mushrooms Market research report are:

  • Half Hill Farm Inc. (U.S.)

  • Real Mushrooms (Canada)

  • Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn

  • Nikkei Marketing Limited

  • Concord Farms

  • Rebbl

  • Pan’s Mushroom Jerky

  • Mitoku Co. Ltd

  • Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises Inc. (Canada)

  • Yuguo Farms (U.S.)

For the Biome Partners Up with Om Mushroom to Produce Skincare Products

For the Biome, a revolutionary wellness company, based in the U.S., announced its collaboration with Om Mushroom, a leading producer of organic functional mushrooms, headquartered in Carlsbad in May 2019. For the first time, this collaboration will allow both companies to produce a nutrient-rich, advanced topical solution for mind-body wellness, skincare, and beauty. For the Biome chose Om to be its partner as the latter is well-known for creating the most efficacious and purest products that are certified organic and are cultivated in the U.S. For Biome will incorporate Om’s mushrooms in their own research activities as they showcase potential benefits for reduced free radical production by inflammatory cells, cellular antioxidant protection, and mitochondrial membrane potential.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit notable growth and it will hold a significant functional mushrooms market share in the coming years. The populaces in this region are rapidly shifting towards functional food products, which is a significant confectionery market trend that will eventually propel the market. Combined with this, there is a rise in the imports of functional mushrooms by major countries, namely France, Italy, and Germany. It will also boost the market in this region.

Browse Report Summary:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/functional-mushrooms-market-101511

Increasing Cultivation and Production of Functional Mushrooms to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global functional mushrooms market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to acquire the largest share in the functional mushrooms market during the forthcoming years. It would occur due to the increasing production and cultivation of a wide variety of mushrooms in emerging countries, such as Japan, China, and others. Additionally, a rise in the consumption rate of functional mushrooms due to their health benefits is likely to contribute to market growth in this region. Mushroom is also exported from Asia Pacific to many other developed countries, which in turn, will affect the market positively.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Probiotics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Yeast), Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ready to Drink (RTD) Coffee Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Packaging Material (Glass and PET bottles, Cans, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Hot Sauce Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Tabasco Pepper Sauce, Habanero Pepper Sauce, Jalapeno Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, and Others), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin |Twitter |Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • PepsiCo Posts Earnings Beat and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    The soft drinks and snacks company boosts its annual dividend and announces a new stock buyback program of up to $10 billion.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Shale Billionaire Hamm Keeps Full Control With ‘Estate Planning’

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm said he’s retaining full control of shale driller Continental Resources Inc. after a company filing late Wednesday signaled the founder had slashed his stake and distributed shares to family members. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 128% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These fast-paced companies could be primed for a big bounce, according to select analysts and investment banks.

  • Siemens orders boom as customers stock up on equipment

    German engineering and technology group Siemens unveiled on Thursday a massive jump in orders during its first quarter, and indicated it would continue trimming fringe businesses, driving its shares up more than 6%. Siemens, one of the world's largest capital goods companies, also beat forecasts for revenue and profit for the three months to Dec. 31. "We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Slowdown After Best Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its biggest annual profit in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDemand fo

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.