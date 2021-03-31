Functional Proteins - Global Market and Competition Assessment 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Growth Deviation Insights
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Proteins Market by Type (Whey Protein Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates, Casein, Soy Protein), Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application and Region - Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global functional proteins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness regarding health-beneficiary on-the-go supplements are expected to contribute to the growth of the functional proteins market.
By type, whey protein concentrates segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period
Whey protein concentrates are most popular functional proteins. This is attributed to the wholesome nutritional benefits of dairy proteins as they contain all nine essential amino acids which provides overall dietary balance.
With the outbreak of a pandemic, manufacturers are increasingly investing in production of functional proteins owing to its nutritional benefits and immunity-boosting qualities which is projected to drive the growth of the market.
By application, functional food segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period
The functional food segment is projected to capture the largest market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasingly hectic lifestyles of consumers which has risen the demand for on-the-go functional food and beverage products which save preparation and consumption time.
The rising health-consciousness among consumers as chronic diseases prevail in large amounts is also one of the key reasons driving the growth of the functional food segment.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cholesterol level anomalies among Asian consumers. In addition, developing countries like China, India and Japan are witnessing significant economic development which has led to a rise in the demand for functional proteins as consumable on-the-go products.
Consumers can now afford to purchase high-priced functional food products on account of the rising disposable income at their end. Surging internet penetration regarding the ongoing health and wellness trend among the millennial population is also a driving factor for the functional proteins market.
The functional proteins market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.
Research Coverage
This report segments the functional proteins market based on type, source, form, application and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the functional proteins market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
2.6 Market Scenarios Considered for the Impact of COVID-19
2.7 COVID-19 Health Assessment
2.8 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Functional Proteins Market
4.2 Functional Proteins Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Functional Proteins Market, by Type and Country
4.4 Functional Proteins Market, by Type and Region
4.5 Functional Proteins Market, by Application
4.6 Functional Proteins Market, by Source
4.7 Functional Proteins Market, by Form
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Instances of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.2 Rising Healthcare Burden Due to Chronic Ailments
5.2.1.3 Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers
5.2.1.4 Increasing Applications of Functional Proteins
5.2.2 Growing Demand for Functional Proteins for Animal Nutrition
5.2.2.1 Growing Consumption of Functional Foods
5.2.3 Restraints
5.2.3.1 Increasing Allergies and Intolerances Related to a Few Functional Proteins
5.2.3.2 High Cost of Plant-Based Functional Proteins
5.2.4 Opportunities
5.2.4.1 Rising Middle-Class Income in Emerging Economies
5.2.4.2 Technological Advancements in the Functional Proteins Market
5.2.5 Microarrays
5.2.5.1 Growing Popularity of Functional Proteins for Sports Nutrition
5.2.6 Challenges
5.2.6.1 Regulatory Influence
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Nutrition, Which is One of the Major Applications of Functional Proteins
5.3.2 COVID-19 Impact on Functional Proteins Supply Chain and Availability of Raw Materials
5.3.3 COVID-19 Has Benefitted the Functional Foods Market, Further Driving the Demand for Functional Proteins
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Hydrolysis
6.3.2 Membrane Filtration Technology
6.3.3 Food Microencapsulation
6.3.4 Biotechnology
6.4 Pricing Analysis: Functional Proteins Market
6.5 Ecosystem Map
6.5.1 Functional Proteins Market: Ecosystem View
6.5.2 Functional Proteins Market: Market Map
6.5.2.1 Upstream
6.5.3 Technology Provider
6.5.4 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers
6.5.4.1 Downstream
6.5.5 Regulatory Bodies & Certification Providers
6.5.6 Key Regulatory Bodies for the Functional Proteins and Other Nutraceutical Ingredients
6.6 YC-YCC Shift
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Trade Analysis
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1 Case Studies
6.10.1 Sustainable Transition to Plant-Protein Production and Consumption
6.10.2 Growing Consumer Demand for Innovative Sources of Functional Proteins
7 Regulatory Framework
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Regulations Related to the Intended Use of Functional Proteins by Companies
7.1.2 Regulations Pertaining to Plant-Based Functional Proteins (Pea Proteins)
7.1.3 Regulations Pertaining to Protein Intake
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Canada
7.2.2 US
7.3 European Union
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 India
8 Functional Proteins Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Functional Proteins Market, by Type
8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.2 Hydrolysates
8.2.1 Allergy Aversion and Flavor Enhancement Qualities of Hydrolysates Make Them a Popular Ingredient in Dietary Supplements and Infant Nutrition Products
8.3 Whey Protein Concentrates
8.3.1 Ease of Availability and Less Cost of Production Aid the Popularity of Whey Protein Concentrates
8.4 Whey Protein Isolates
8.4.1 Whey Protein Isolates Showcase Diverse Functionalities
8.5 Casein/Caseinates
8.5.1 Casein is An Active Ingredient in Dietary Supplements as It Induces Loss in Body Weight
8.6 Soy Protein
8.6.1 Low Processing Cost Coupled with All-Round Health Benefits Driving Market Growth
8.7 Other Types
8.7.1 Increase in Demand for Eggs, Wheat, and Pea Proteins
9 Functional Proteins Market, by Source
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Functional Proteins Market, by Source
9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Animal Source
9.2.1 Dairy Protein
9.2.1.1 Dairy Proteins Are Preferred Among Consumers Owing to Their Taste and Texture Profile
9.2.2 Egg Protein
9.2.2.1 Highest Protein Content Makes Egg Protein a Highly Preferred Option in the Functional Proteins Market
9.2.3 Gelatin
9.2.3.1 Exemplary Functional Properties and Associated Health Benefits Propelling the Market Growth of Gelatin
9.3 Plant Source
9.3.1 Soy
9.3.1.1 Low Cost of Processing Aids the Market Growth for Soy Protein
9.3.2 Wheat
9.3.2.1 Wheat Gluten Allergies Among Consumers Have Led to An Adverse Impact on the Market
9.3.3 Vegetable
9.3.3.1 Pea Protein to Record a Significant Growth Rate Owing to Its High Nutritious Value
10 Functional Proteins Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Functional Proteins Market, by Application
10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
10.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.2 Functional Food
10.2.1 Popularity of On-The-Go Protein Snacks and Bars Fuelling the Demand for Functional Proteins
10.3 Functional Beverages
10.3.1 Protein Shakes and Juices Increasingly Preferred by Young Consumers with Hectic Lifestyles
10.4 Dietary Supplements
10.4.1 Functional Proteins Used as An Integral Ingredient in Dietary Supplements
10.5 Sports Nutrition
10.5.1 Protein Used as An Active Ingredient in Sports Nutrition Products
10.6 Animal Nutrition
10.6.1 Functional Proteins Used as a Nutrient Source in Animal and Pet Feeds
11 Functional Proteins Market, by Form
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Dry
11.2.1 Longer Shelf Stability of the Dry Form to Drive the Market Growth
11.3 Liquid
11.3.1 Ease of Mixing in Case of the Liquid Form Projected to Drive Its Growth
12 Functional Proteins Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Functional Proteins Market, by Region
12.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
12.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
12.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario
12.1.2 US
12.1.2.1 Rising Health Concerns and Prevention of Lifestyle Diseases Are the Major Drivers of Functional Proteins
12.1.3 Canada
12.1.3.1 Active Involvement of Government Bodies in the Expansion and Development of the Agri-Food Sector
12.1.4 Mexico
12.1.4.1 Malnutrition and Obesity Triggering the Demand for Functional Proteins
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Germany
12.2.1.1 Aversion Toward Meat Products Fueling the Demand for Plant-Sourced Functional Proteins
12.2.2 France
12.2.2.1 Plant Proteins Gaining Traction in the French Market
12.2.3 UK
12.2.3.1 High Purchasing Power of Consumers Leading to the Growth of the Functional Proteins Market
12.2.4 Italy
12.2.4.1 Multitude of Establishments Involved in Cheese Production Fueling the Demand for Dairy-Based Functional Proteins
12.2.5 Spain
12.2.5.1 Food-Related Epidemics and Health Concerns Drive the Functional Proteins Market
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.2.6.1 Key Players Based Enhancing the Growth Opportunities for the Functional Proteins Market
12.3 Asia-Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.1.1 Increased Purchasing Power of Consumers Due to Economic Development Fuels the Demand for Functional Proteins
12.3.2 India
12.3.2.1 Demand for Functional Proteins Triggered by Surging Internet Penetration Among the Millennial Population
12.3.3 Japan
12.3.3.1 Increase in the Country's Aging Population Drives the Demand for Protein-Infused Functional Food Products
12.3.4 Australia & New Zealand
12.3.4.1 Prevalence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases Such as Diabetes Propels the Demand for Functional Proteins
12.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.3.5.1 Favorable Business Environment Aiding Investments in the Region by Functional Protein Manufacturers
12.4 South America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Environmental Concerns Associated with the Current Livestock Production System Driving the Functional Proteins Market
12.4.2 Argentina
12.4.2.1 Inclination of Consumers Toward Vegan Diets is Increasing the Demand for Plant-Based Proteins
12.4.3 Rest of South America
12.4.3.1 Untapped Market Entering Growth Stage Ergo Trending Health-Conscious Regimes and Diets
12.5 Rest of the World
12.5.1 Africa
12.5.1.1 Growing Consumer Preference for Low-Calorie Diets Fueling the Demand for Functional Proteins
12.5.2 Middle East
12.5.2.1 Use of Functional Proteins for the Dietary Supplements and Sports Nutrition Segments
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-2019
13.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Definitions & Methodology (Overall Market)
13.5.1 Stars
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive Players
13.5.4 Participants
13.5.5 Product Footprint
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Start-Ups/SMEs)
13.6.1 Progressive Companies
13.6.2 Starting Blocks
13.6.3 Responsive Companies
13.6.4 Dynamic Companies
13.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
13.7.1 New Product Launches
13.7.2 Deals
13.7.3 Other Developments
14 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Analyst's View)
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
14.1.2 DSM
14.1.3 BASF
14.1.4 Ingredion
14.1.5 Fonterra
14.1.6 Cargill
14.1.7 Sunopta
14.1.8 DuPont
14.1.9 Roquette
14.1.10 Glanbia
14.1.11 Omega Protein
14.2 Start-Ups/SMEs
14.2.1 Arla Foods
14.2.2 Eesentia Protein Solutions
14.2.3 Protifarm
14.2.4 Frieslandcampina
14.2.5 Amai Proteins
14.2.6 Beneo
14.2.7 Plantible Foods
14.2.8 Merit Functional Foods
14.2.9 Mycorena
