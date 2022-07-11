U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Functional Safety Market size worth $ 9.8 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The strict safety standards and policies set by the government to ensure the protection of personnel, as well as assets, are the primary aspect of the growth of the Functional Safety Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Functional Safety Market" By System (Safety Instrumented Systems, Industrial Control Systems), By Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Switches), By End-User (Process Industry, Discrete Industries), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Functional Safety Market size was valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=76988

Browse in-depth TOC on "Functional Safety Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Functional Safety Market Overview

Functional Safety is a high standard and is most typically utilized in the economic sectors due to the provision of various plants and growing activities. Additionally, the rising demand for safety systems within the oil & gas business to forestall industrial disasters is the major issue projected to drive the global Functional Safety Market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the implementation of the varied restrictive standards to safeguard the operators and therefore the instrumentality is propulsive to the market growth. However, the massive initial investment associated with it is expected to limit the market growth.

Strict obligatory safety standards and government policies associated with the protection of the systems and personnel concerning are the most important factors chargeable for the expansion of the global Functional Safety Market. Additionally, the rising awareness and considerations relating to the protection of people also are expected to spice up the expansion of this market. moreover, an increasing range of producing industries and activities in conjunction with a growing demand for reliable safety systems to make sure personnel and plus protection, and an increase in the implementation of operational safety systems within the oil and gas sector is additionally propulsive to the expansion of the market. Moreover, a rise in the acceptance of geographical point safety standards in developing nations and usage of the economic Internet of Things is probably going to make profitable opportunities for this market.

Key Developments

  • On June 2021, ABB Ltd., announced distributed control system 800xA, improving collaboration with several new features, including simplified, faster commissioning of greenfield projects and brownfield expansions with a new and improved Ethernet I/O Field Kit.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Schneider Electric SE, Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, ABB Ltd., TUV Rheiland AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, Inc, and Omron Corporation

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Functional Safety Market On the basis of System, Device, End-User, and Geography.

  • Functional Safety Market, By System

  • Functional Safety Market, By Device

  • Functional Safety Market, By End-User

  • Functional Safety Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Safety Gates Market By Product (Swing gates, Vertical lift gates, and Pallet gates), By Application (Public infrastructure, Commercial infrastructure, and Military infrastructure), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT for Public Safety Market By Application (Critical Infrastructure Security, Disaster Management), By Vertical (Smart Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Safety Market By Component (Safety Controllers/ Modules/Relays, Safety Interlock Switches), By Implementation (Individual Components and Embedded Components), By Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Guard Safety Fencing Market By Product (Carbon Steel System, Stainless Steel System, Aluminum System), By Application (Industrial Machinery, Electric Equipment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Functional Safety Companies safeguarding against unforeseen circumstances

Visualize Functional Safety Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-safety-market-size-worth--9-8-billion-globally-by-2030-at-11-2-cagr-verified-market-research-301583701.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

