Functional tea market size to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026: Health benefits of functional tea will drive growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional tea market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Tea Market 2022-2026

  • Vendors: 15+, including Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Type (herbal tea, fruit tea, flower tea, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the functional tea market, request a sample report

The functional tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Functional tea market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Functional tea market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Arteasans Beverages LLC - The company offers functional tea products in different flavors such as green tea, passion fruit, elderberry, black tea, blueberry, ginseng, white tea, mango, passionflower, yerba mate tea, peach, and rosemary.

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers functional tea products such as cardamom d lite, ginger, ginger d lite, elaichi, cardamom, special cardamom, lemon, plain, special chai, and masala d lite.

  • Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o - The company offers functional tea products such as classic, premium, green tea, matcha, green with additives, black, black with additives, pu erh, pu erh with additives, white with additives, and yerba mate.

  • Numi Inc. - The company offers functional tea products such as immune boost, dandelion detox, throat soother, congest away, de stress, sweet slumber, jasmine green, orange spice, and chocolate pu erh.

Functional tea marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Health benefits of functional tea

  • Growing demand for organic functional tea

  • New product launches

KEY Challenges – 

  • Availability of counterfeit functional tea products

  • Availability of substitutes

  • Growing preference for DIY at-home functional tea recipes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The functional tea market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this functional tea market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional tea market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the functional tea market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the functional tea market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional tea market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The cold brew coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 439.93 million. The increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the surging demand for substitute products may impede the market growth.

  • The coffee creamer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,884.85 million. The growing prominence of online retailing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as low market penetration may impede market growth.

Functional Tea Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

139

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.26

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, and Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Herbal tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Flower tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arteasans Beverages LLC

  • 10.4 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o

  • 10.6 Numi Inc.

  • 10.7 PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L

  • 10.8 Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

  • 10.9 The Organic Merchants

  • 10.10 The Republic of Tea

  • 10.11 Tiesta Tea Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Functional Tea Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-tea-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-13-billion-from-2021-to-2026-health-benefits-of-functional-tea-will-drive-growth---technavio-301747476.html

SOURCE Technavio

