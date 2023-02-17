Functional tea market size to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026: Health benefits of functional tea will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional tea market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Tea Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (herbal tea, fruit tea, flower tea, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the functional tea market, request a sample report

The functional tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Functional tea market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Functional tea market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Arteasans Beverages LLC - The company offers functional tea products in different flavors such as green tea, passion fruit, elderberry, black tea, blueberry, ginseng, white tea, mango, passionflower, yerba mate tea, peach, and rosemary.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers functional tea products such as cardamom d lite, ginger, ginger d lite, elaichi, cardamom, special cardamom, lemon, plain, special chai, and masala d lite.

Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o - The company offers functional tea products such as classic, premium, green tea, matcha, green with additives, black, black with additives, pu erh, pu erh with additives, white with additives, and yerba mate.

Numi Inc. - The company offers functional tea products such as immune boost, dandelion detox, throat soother, congest away, de stress, sweet slumber, jasmine green, orange spice, and chocolate pu erh.

Story continues

Functional tea market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Health benefits of functional tea

Growing demand for organic functional tea

New product launches

KEY Challenges –

Availability of counterfeit functional tea products

Availability of substitutes

Growing preference for DIY at-home functional tea recipes

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The functional tea market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this functional tea market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional tea market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the functional tea market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the functional tea market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional tea market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cold brew coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 439.93 million. The increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the surging demand for substitute products may impede the market growth.

The coffee creamer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,884.85 million. The growing prominence of online retailing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as low market penetration may impede market growth.

Functional Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic Merchants, The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, and Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Herbal tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Flower tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arteasans Beverages LLC

10.4 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.5 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o

10.6 Numi Inc.

10.7 PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L

10.8 Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

10.9 The Organic Merchants

10.10 The Republic of Tea

10.11 Tiesta Tea Co.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Functional Tea Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-tea-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-13-billion-from-2021-to-2026-health-benefits-of-functional-tea-will-drive-growth---technavio-301747476.html

SOURCE Technavio