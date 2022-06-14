U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,739.90
    -9.73 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,346.76
    -169.98 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,836.44
    +27.22 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.62
    -2.97 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.78
    +1.85 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -19.10 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.35 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0750 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    -0.0141 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9510
    +0.5450 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,713.24
    -547.07 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.65
    +14.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Functional Unemployment Virtually Unchanged as Inflation Eats Away Worker Earnings

·4 min read

While hiring remains robust, workers struggle to make ends meet, says Ludwig Institute

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though official government statistics indicate the U.S. economy continues to add jobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports the lowest jobless rate in more than two years, the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) reports the "functional unemployment" rate remains high due to the inability of low- and middle-income workers to earn a living wage in the face of rising inflation.

The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) reports that the US functional unemployment rate -- that is, the percentage of Americans seeking, but unable to find a full-time job paying above the poverty level, after adjusting for inflation -- now stands at 23%.
The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) reports that the US functional unemployment rate -- that is, the percentage of Americans seeking, but unable to find a full-time job paying above the poverty level, after adjusting for inflation -- now stands at 23%.

LISEP's May True Rate of Unemployment (TRU) report – a measure of the "functionally unemployed," defined as the jobless, plus those seeking but unable to secure full-time employment paying above the poverty line after adjusting for inflation – remained basically stable, dropping 0.1 percentage points, from 23.1% in April to 23.0%. The BLS reported no change in its May jobs report, remaining unchanged at 3.6% for the third consecutive month while adding 390,000 jobs.

A flat TRU in spite of a growing workforce is a strong sign that inflation is forcing low- and middle-income workers into a position where their jobs no longer provide a living wage that keeps them above the poverty line, according to LISEP chairman Gene Ludwig.

"Inflation is by far outpacing the modest pay increases we've seen for lower wage workers, to the extent that they've been forced into an untenable financial situation," Ludwig said. "It is becoming increasingly difficult for a working family in America to cover even the most basic household needs."

Ludwig noteds that new LISEP research released in March showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has understated the impact of inflation on middle- and low-income households by 40% over the last 20 years, primarily due to an understatement on the rising costs of basic necessities.

While LISEP's TRU overall showed little to no improvement in living-wage job growth, there were some bright spots in the May report. Functional unemployment among Black workers fell, from 26.5% to 25.2%, and the rate for women improved from 28.1% to 27.5%. The rate for White workers improved almost a full percentage point, dropping from 22.0% to 21.1%. But meanwhile, the rate for Hispanic workers took a big jump, from 25.7% to 27.1%, and functional unemployment for men jumped from 18.6% to 19.2%.

Ludwig said that even though the overall TRU report is showing only marginal improvement over the last few months, over the last two years progress is being made: in May 2021, the TRU was 25.5%; in May 2020 the rate was 31.4%. Still, he said, owing largely to an accelerating inflationary trend, nearly one-in-four American workers are seeking, but unable to find, a full-time, living-wage job – something that should be top-of-mind for policymakers.

"Improvement is encouraging, but we know that as a nation, we can do better," Ludwig said. "Our goal should move beyond the old school view of an economic recovery, where an improvement in traditional headline statistics was enough. Every worker deserves the opportunity for an inflation-adjusted, living wage job. Any economic recovery short of that goal is wholly unsustainable."

About TRU

LISEP issued the white paper "Measuring Better: Development of 'True Rate of Unemployment' Data as the Basis for Social and Economic Policy'' upon announcing the new statistical measure in October 2020. The paper and methodology can be viewed here. LISEP issues TRU one to two weeks following the release of the BLS unemployment report, which occurs on the first Friday of each month. The TRU rate and supporting data are available on the LISEP website at https://www.lisep.org/tru.

About LISEP

The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) was created in 2019 by Ludwig and his wife, Dr. Carol Ludwig. The mission of LISEP is to give policymakers a more transparent view into the economic well-being of middle- and low-income Americans, and seeks to advance the dialogue around policy solutions.

About Gene Ludwig

In addition to his role as LISEP chair, Gene Ludwig is founder of the Promontory family of companies and Canapi LLC, a financial technology venture fund. He is the CEO of Promontory MortgagePath, a technology-based mortgage fulfillment and solutions company. Ludwig is the former vice chairman and senior control officer of Bankers Trust New York Corp., and served as the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency from 1993 to 1998. He is also author of the book The Vanishing American Dream, which investigates the economic challenges facing middle- and low-income Americans. It was released in September 2020 by Disruption Books. On Twitter: @geneludwig.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-unemployment-virtually-unchanged-as-inflation-eats-away-worker-earnings-301567739.html

SOURCE Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity

Recommended Stories

  • A 75-basis-point hike? Here are 3 ways the Fed can sound more hawkish this week

    The Federal Reserve's plan to raise its benchmark rate to a neutral level, around 2.5%, by the end of the year is under pressure from a surprisingly strong May consumer-inflation data.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035. Here's How to Prepare

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pimco Warned US Treasury That Russia Sanctions Will Hit Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has warned the US Treasury about the fallout on investors from the strict sanctions that are pushing Russia toward default.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs on Sentiment

  • Do Democrats Already Have Their Own Trump That Could Win in 2024?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe worst-kept secret in American politics is now on full display. After interviewing nearly 50 Democratic officials about 2024, The New York Times has a message for Joe Biden: Get out!No hard feelings, though, Uncle Joe. The party isn’t angry with Biden. It’s worse than that. The party “seems to feel sorry for him,” according to the Times’ reporting. That’s right, Biden has reached the “pity” stage of his presidency.Just listen to wh

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs

  • EURUSD Price Forecast: Failure to Return to $1.05 Leaves $1.035 in Play

    It has been a bullish morning for the EUR. Economic data from Germany and the Eurozone and US wholesale inflation figures will influence, however.

  • Boeing moved Air Force One overhauls from Wichita. Now it needs more workers for the job

    Labor shortages, supply issues and other problems threaten to add more delays to the arrival of the next Air Force One aircraft.

  • Fed door open to 0.75% hike after inflation data, market moves

    Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. The growing possibility of a surprise move was reported earlier on Monday by the Wall Street Journal, helping to further push trade in future contracts tied to Fed policy in that direction. Fed officials have not commented publicly since the start of their pre-meeting "blackout" period on June 4, and prior to that had said they were leaning toward a second straight half-point rate increase at their June 14-15 policy meeting.

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Bra

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Biden becomes increasingly frustrated with soaring prices

    President Joe Biden seemed upbeat when he visited an Iowa biofuels plant in April to talk about bringing down gas prices, standing before a large tractor as he declared that "biofuels have a role to play right now" and announced a plan to expand the use of ethanol over the summer. But privately, Biden dismissed the policy as ineffective and questioned the value of the trip, according to two people familiar with the conversations. After returning to the White House, he hauled his senior staff, in

  • Wall Street’s Favorite Recession Signal Is Back as Curves Invert

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s bid to contain the hottest inflation in decades will end in a recession. That’s the message the bond market is telegraphing.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was S

  • Biden’s Saudi ‘Pariah’ Strategy Crumbles With World Craving Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will seek to mend ties with Saudi Arabia and its de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, during a trip there next month that marks a reversal of Biden’s pledge to make the kingdom a “pariah” over its human-rights record.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks a

  • Massachusetts top court throws out Uber-Lyft ballot question

    The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday ruled that a question over the status of ride-share drivers will not appear on the November state ballot, redirecting the focus of the debate over gig work to the outcome of the lawsuit filed by AG Maura Healey in 2020.

  • Fed survey shows inflation expectations match highest on record

    U.S. households' one-year inflation expectations rose to the highest recorded level in May.

  • It Feels Like the 1970s. But Here’s Why This Decade Could Shape Up to Be Like the Roaring 20s.

    Decades-high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve, and soaring energy prices seem to hearken back to the 1970s. But this analyst believes the decade may be closer to the 1920s.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia shoots down MiG and hits weapons depot in cruise missile attack

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast