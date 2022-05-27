Functional Water Market Size to Grow by USD 5.763 billion| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Growing popularity of functional water with herbal ingredients will be one of the key trends in the functional water market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional water market is a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Functional Water Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the functional water market is anticipated to grow by USD 5.763 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst for a customized report based on your requirements

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Flavored functional water and unflavored functional water Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Functional Water Market?

The growth of the functional water market will be driven by health-consciousness among consumers. Functional water has various minerals, vitamins, herbs, and other essential elements. Many consumers are opting for functional water, with the increase in awareness about its benefits.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Functional Water Market?

Story continues

The growing popularity of functional water with herbal ingredients is a trend in the global functional water market. Consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of functional water infused with herbs. In addition, functional water products with herbal ingredients are a healthier alternative to sweetened and carbonated beverages. Hence, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of variants that cater to health-conscious consumers.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Functional Water Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the functional water market include Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Trimino Brands among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the shelf space of functional water products at various retail outlets to increase the visibility of their products to compete in the market. In addition, vendors are introducing products with added health benefits to attract the customer base.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Protein Ingredients Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Water Enhancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.763 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Trimino Brands Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Flavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Unflavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bridgepoint Group plc

10.4 Danone SA

10.5 Disruptive Beverages Inc.

10.6 Nestle SA

10.7 NYSW Beverage Brands Inc.

10.8 PepsiCo Inc.

10.9 Sunsweet Growers Inc.

10.10 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

10.12 Trimino Brands

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/functional-water-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-763-billion-find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301555054.html

SOURCE Technavio