Functional Water Market Worth USD 22.97 Billion by 2028 | Global Functional Water Industry Share, Manufactures, and Development Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies Covered in Functional Water Market are Danone S.A. (Paris, France), The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia, U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (New York, U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Keurig Dr Pepper (Texas, U.S.), Hint Water Inc. (California, U.S.), Tata Group (Mumbai, India), The Alkaline Water Co. (Arizona, U.S.), Nirvana Water Sciences (New York, U.S.), Balance Water Company LLC. (New York, U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional water market size was USD 12.86 billion in 2020. The market is likely to grow from USD 13.80 billion in 2021 to USD 22.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.55% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Functional Water Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the invention in bottle packaging technology, pooled with a firming retail distribution situation, enables the market for functional ingredients supplemented water. This is expected to bolster the demand for this market in the foreseeable future.


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Functional Water Market Report:

  • Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

  • The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia, U.S.)

  • PepsiCo Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

  • Keurig Dr Pepper (Texas, U.S.)

  • Hint Water Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Tata Group (Mumbai, India)

  • The Alkaline Water Co. (Arizona, U.S.)

  • Nirvana Water Sciences (New York, U.S.)

  • Balance Water Company LLC. (New York, U.S.)


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/functional-water-market-100279


The research report concentrates on evaluating functional water by taking into deliberation all the contributions, projections, and growth trends. It offers comprehensive summaries of key players present in the market in order to regulate their proficiencies in each segment. Moreover, it guarantees to assist our clients with an upgraded understanding of the competitive landscape, such as mergers & acquisitions, novel product promotions, joint ventures, as well as tactical collaborations.

Furthermore, COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report in order for the clients to get a clear picture of the global scenario and how the pandemic has affected each dimension of the market segments.


Key Segmentation:

By Ingredient, the global market is segregated into, Micronutrient, Botanical Extract, Others

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is divided into, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retails, Others

On the basis of Region, the global market is classified into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World


Drivers and Restraints:

Thriving Demand for Refreshed Beverages to Sustain Market Growth

The rising demand for refreshed drinks with the involvement of vital ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, as well as proteins is projected to drive functional water market growth. As the awareness of people regarding obesity and diet-associated ailments rises, the food and beverage industry is progressively emphasizing on adding more fiber to beverages in order to receive profits such as calorie reduction, weight control, as well as endorsing digestive health.


Regional Insights:

North America being a developed region is clearly the leading region for functional water sales owing to its sturdy growth in the U.S. North America holds the maximum functional water market share and is projected to dominate the global market.

Europe is the second-largest market for functional beverages. The market is rising, owing to all the ground-breaking product presentations by corporations and growing consumer disposition towards the product.

Asia Pacific market for the product is all set to experience a substantial growth rate as consumers are becoming gradually attentive regarding the profits of specialty offerings.


Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/functional-water-market-100279


Competitive Landscape:

Vital Players Emphasize on Acquisitions to Reinforce Market Position

The global market contains a huge number of noticeable companies that are incessantly striving to develop exclusive devices to satisfy the demand from customers across the globe. In order to do so, they are collaborating with regional or renowned companies, promoting novel solutions, engaging in procurements, and merging to fortify their portfolio in the market.


Key Industry Developments:

May 2021 - PepsiCo Inc., which is a dominating global food & beverage company, presented Soulboost, which is an augmented sparkling water made with functional ingredients. There are two types of the drink: Lift and Ease. Lift comprises about 200 mg of ginseng to assist in maintaining mental stamina, whereas, Ease consists of 200 mg of theanine, which aids in relaxation and calming.


Major Table of Content For Functional Water Market: -

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and

    • New Product Launches

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

  • Global Functional Water Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Ingredient (Value)

        • Micronutrients

        • Botanical Extracts

        • Others Functional Ingredients

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Rest of the World

TOC Continued...!


Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/functional-water-market-100279


Have a Look at Related Research Key Updates:

Sports Drink Market Size to Hit $32.61 Billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


