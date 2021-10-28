This Fund Has Created Over $1 Billion Of Wealth For Startup Employees By Helping Them Exercise Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / How many startup employees have enough cash to exercise their stock options? For some, that might mean borrowing from family members or even taking out a risky personal loan. Yet it's no exaggeration to say stock options could make you a millionaire if you happen to work for the next Facebook or Google. That's where ESO Fund comes in. Since 2012 the employee equity fund has created over $1 billion in wealth by providing funding to help startup employees exercise their stock options.

The Silicon Valley-based fund now has over fifteen hundred transactions at more than 500 companies under its belt, and has already been through four successful funding rounds. The most recent, in December 2020, was oversubscribed, raising $107 million from both longstanding and new investors.

Risk-Free Stock Option Funding

So, how does it work? Qualifying current and former employees of VC-backed companies are able to access funding to cover purchasing their stock options, as well as any taxes associated with the rise in stock option value. ESO takes 100% of the risk if the company fails. When the company is sold or goes public, employees split the profits with ESO.

"ESO Fund helps startup employees reap the rewards of their hard-earned equity without having to risk their personal capital," explains Scott Chou, the founder of ESO Fund who has been in the VC industry since 1997. "We estimate that anywhere from 55% up to 80% of stock option grants are not exercised. Some of this can be attributed to poor company performance, but lack of funds, awareness, and risk worries are also critical."

ESO Fund helps mitigate risk for employees both by offering accessible funding and by absorbing the loss if the stock is unsuccessful.

"Early stage investing could have a casualty rate around 50%. Although ESO will suffer this same rate of loss in order to provide this service, ESO can afford to do so because funding several hundred of these small companies enables the discovery of the home runs that will cover all of the losses. Since individual employees don't have the benefit of diversification, the potential losses can be catastrophic."

VC Partner Not Loan Provider

By absorbing any losses and only receiving payment once a successful exit is made, ESO Fund acts as a VC partner rather than a loan provider. The employee retains full ownership of their shares and is not required to transfer them into a trust.

"Our team has decades of experience in the VC and private equity sectors which allows us to accurately evaluate the likelihood of a liquidity event," comments Chou. "We make this expertise available to startup employees who wish to exercise their stock options, helping you navigate secondary sales and providing updates on the status of your company. ESO Fund can also help you get specialist answers on your personal tax situation."

To date ESO Fund has successfully realised returns on exits at big name tech startups like Twitter, Dropbox, Twilio, Slack, Snowflake, and Github. Their operation isn't just limited to high profile tech, though, with employees at Uber, Lyft, Coinbase, Doordash, and Airbnb also benefiting from stock option funding.

Following its oversubscribed funding round at the end of last year, ESO Fund is on track to expand its reach beyond Silicon Valley into the international startup ecosystem. As well as partnering with individual employees, ESO Fund is also looking to broaden its partnerships with VC-backed companies to provide partial liquidity directly to their employees. And with a possible top 25% federal tax rate on capital gains and dividends on the horizon, Chou expects a surge of interest in the coming months from startup employees keen to avoid future tax hikes.

