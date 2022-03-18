U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,824.55
    +953.77 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Fund Manager Jim Chanos Says He’s Shorting Coinbase

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read
Bloomberg

Jim Chanos told CNBC Friday he’s shorting cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), calling it a “bubble stock.”

  • Chanos expects fee compression as competition increases across crypto exchanges, and doesn’t think Coinbase can be profitable this year.

  • “We basically think Coinbase is over earning,” Chanos said in the interview. “If you do the numbers, their revenue base is roughly 3% to 4% of their custodian assets, their customer assets.”

  • CNBC’s report did not mention the size of Chanos’ short position.

  • Wall Street has remained positive on the longer-term outlook for Coinbase, despite expectations for some near-term headwinds. Analysts expect Coinbase to diversify its revenue from different segments, including NFTs.

  • Coinbase shares were down about 1.8% in after-hours trading Friday, and have fallen 26% this year.

Read more: Coinbase’s NFT Segment Could Add More Than $1B to Annual Revenue, Needham Says

Recommended Stories