Fund Manager Jim Chanos Says He’s Shorting Coinbase
Jim Chanos told CNBC Friday he’s shorting cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), calling it a “bubble stock.”
Chanos expects fee compression as competition increases across crypto exchanges, and doesn’t think Coinbase can be profitable this year.
“We basically think Coinbase is over earning,” Chanos said in the interview. “If you do the numbers, their revenue base is roughly 3% to 4% of their custodian assets, their customer assets.”
CNBC’s report did not mention the size of Chanos’ short position.
Wall Street has remained positive on the longer-term outlook for Coinbase, despite expectations for some near-term headwinds. Analysts expect Coinbase to diversify its revenue from different segments, including NFTs.
Coinbase shares were down about 1.8% in after-hours trading Friday, and have fallen 26% this year.
