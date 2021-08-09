U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Fundamental Underwriters Adds Sr. Business Development Consultant to Western Region

·2 min read

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a member of AF Group and a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in commercial auto insurance, has announced the hiring of Vida Moalej as Sr. Business Development Consultant for the company's western region. Moalej will assume responsibility for production underwriting in several western states including California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Arizona.

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)
AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group)

"We are very excited to welcome Vida to our underwriting team," said Rob Westburg, managing director of Fundamental Underwriters. "She brings a solid middle market presence to our western region and we look forward to continued growth and success throughout these important states."

Moalej most recently was a commercial P&C underwriter for Chubb Insurance in Los Angeles. Prior to that, she was a Commercial P&C claims advocate with Alliant Insurance Services in San Diego. Moalej began her insurance career in 2007 with FM Global in Thornhill, Ontario.

Moalej earned a Master of Business Administration degree and Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Davenport University. She earned several professional designations including an Associate in Risk Management (ARM), California Insurance Adjuster license, California Property & Casualty Agent-Broker license and a Certified Manager (CM) designation from the Institute of Certified Professional Managers.

Fundamental Underwriters delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Late last year, the company expanded its mid-market commercial trucking insurance product offerings into 10 additional states including California, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Mississippi and Delaware. The company's footprint now includes 28 states throughout the U.S. Previously, the company offered insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

About Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

Contact:
Bob Lapinski
(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890
bob.lapinski@AFGroup.com
AFGroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundamental-underwriters-adds-sr-business-development-consultant-to-western-region-301351051.html

SOURCE Fundamental Underwriters

