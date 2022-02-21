U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7770
    -0.1980 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,162.49
    -216.34 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.85
    -62.94 (-6.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Fundamental Underwriters Commercial Trucking Expands into Three Additional States

·1 min read

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter, announced today that it would expand its mid-market commercial trucking insurance product offerings into three additional states – Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters

This announcement reflects the continued growth of Fundamental Underwriter's footprint which now includes 31 states throughout the U.S. With its most recent additions, Fundamental Underwriters now has the ability to write in the home states of fellow AF Group subsidiaries Accident Fund Insurance Company of America (MI) and United Heartland (WI).

"Fundamental Underwriters entering headquarter states of two AF Group workers' compensation brands will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our long-term agent and broker partners," said Abel Travis, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "We're excited to further bolster our national presence by offering commercial trucking in these new states while continuing to provide exceptional service to the customers we serve all across the country."

About Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company and Accident Fund General Insurance Company in California. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

Contact:
Shannon Scholten
(517) 708-5625
shannon.scholten@afgroup.com
afgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundamental-underwriters-commercial-trucking-expands-into-three-additional-states-301486626.html

SOURCE Fundamental Underwriters

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions; Biden Summit Doubts Grow

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Russian Stocks Tumble Most Since Crimea Annexation in 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian stocks tumbled the most in eight years as President Vladimir Putin said he’ll make a decision Monday on whether to recognize self-declared separatist republics in east Ukraine backed by Moscow.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Pi

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Saga Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. During the second half of 2021, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) decreased 17.1% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 11.7%. Spare some time […]

  • How Much Of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to G

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Morningstar Likes These Four Dividend Stock ETFs

    In periods of sharp market volatility like what we're experiencing now, dividend stocks can offer a safe haven.

  • YOLO: The New Investment Strategy That Rakes in Millions to Young Investors, But Remains Risky

    Live hard and die young is the name of the game for a new breed of investors proudly holding up the flag brandishing an equally optimistic slogan – YOLO. Investors under the age of 35 are rallying behind the acronym of “You Only Live Once”, throwing caution to wind, disregarding the wisdom of the Wall Street ‘elders’, and forsaking the basic founding testaments that pit portfolio diversification against the risk of market busts.