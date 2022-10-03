U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

Fundamental Underwriters Expands Employee Auto Insurance Product

·2 min read

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty-wholesale insurance broker with expertise in specialty auto insurance, announced updates to its auto insurance offerings that will help protect businesses and their employees.

https://www.fundamentaluw.com/
https://www.fundamentaluw.com/

Fundamental's Employee Auto Coverage, formerly known as Primary Non-Owned Auto insurance, or PNOA, is designed to address the needs of businesses in healthcare, insurance and non-profit organizations by providing primary auto liability and optional physical damage coverage for employees who use their own vehicles for business purposes, such as sales calls or deliveries.

"Navigating the coverage gap for employers with employees who use their personal vehicles can be a complicated challenge," said Abel Travis, vice president of Fundamental Underwriters. "Fundamental's Employee Auto Coverage provides an innovative and simple solution to properly insure and close this gap."

Additionally, as part of Fundamental's ongoing commitment to meet evolving customer needs, Employee Auto Coverage is now being expanded to several new classes of business. For a full listing and details, visit the Employee Auto Coverage page at FundamentalUW.com.

Fundamental's innovative Employee Auto Coverage insurance product is available in 31 states, allowing businesses to provide better protection for their staff, improve their risk profile, offer streamlined and consistent management of employee vehicle operation, and enhance their employee recruiting and retention.

To learn more about Fundamental Underwriters, visit FundamentalUW.com.

About Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters is a specialty-wholesale insurance broker with expertise in specialty auto insurance. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact: 
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
marissa.sura@afgroup.com
AFGroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundamental-underwriters-expands-employee-auto-insurance-product-301639246.html

SOURCE Fundamental Underwriters

