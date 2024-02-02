Can Fundamentals Push Fibromat (M) Berhad's (KLSE:FBBHD) Stock Prices Higher?

It is easy to overlook Fibromat (M) Berhad's (KLSE:FBBHD) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past three months. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. In this article, we decided to focus on Fibromat (M) Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fibromat (M) Berhad is:

14% = RM6.0m ÷ RM43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Fibromat (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Fibromat (M) Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Fibromat (M) Berhad's significant 26% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fibromat (M) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 36% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Fibromat (M) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fibromat (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Fibromat (M) Berhad's significant three-year median payout ratio of 75% (where it is retaining only 25% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Fibromat (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like Fibromat (M) Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Fibromat (M) Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

