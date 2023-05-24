Can Fundamentals Push Rexit Berhad's (KLSE:REXIT) Stock Prices Higher?

It is easy to overlook Rexit Berhad's (KLSE:REXIT) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past week. However, its worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators aren't particularly bad and long-term financial health is usually what drive market prices. Specifically, we decided to study Rexit Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rexit Berhad is:

21% = RM9.4m ÷ RM45m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Rexit Berhad's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Rexit Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, Rexit Berhad has posted measly growth of 4.7% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Rexit Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is REXIT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether REXIT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Rexit Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%), most of Rexit Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

In addition, Rexit Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 67% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Rexit Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 21% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Rexit Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

