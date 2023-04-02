U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    -11.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.75
    -86.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    +4.56 (+6.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.10
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0817
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9430
    +0.1460 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,120.97
    -323.32 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.15
    -0.06 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,151.85
    +110.37 (+0.39%)
     

Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Ampol Limited's (ASX:ALD) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already know that Ampol's (ASX:ALD) stock increased by 7.8% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ampol's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Ampol

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ampol is:

19% = AU$779m ÷ AU$4.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.19.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ampol's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Ampol's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, we are curious as to how Ampol's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Ampol in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Ampol's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 23% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ALD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Ampol Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (implying that the company keeps 59% of its income) over the last three years, Ampol has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Ampol has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 68% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Ampol certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

