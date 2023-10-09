Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Fernheizwerk Neukölln Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:FHW) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already know that Fernheizwerk Neukölln's (FRA:FHW) stock increased by 3.2% over the past month. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Fernheizwerk Neukölln's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fernheizwerk Neukölln is:

12% = €7.2m ÷ €61m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fernheizwerk Neukölln's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Fernheizwerk Neukölln seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 15% net income decline reported by Fernheizwerk Neukölln is a bit of a surprise. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

From the 13% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that Fernheizwerk Neukölln and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Fernheizwerk Neukölln fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Fernheizwerk Neukölln Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (implying that 33% of the profits are retained), most of Fernheizwerk Neukölln's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Fernheizwerk Neukölln.

In addition, Fernheizwerk Neukölln has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Fernheizwerk Neukölln has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Fernheizwerk Neukölln's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

