Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Intershop Holding AG's (VTX:ISN) Stock Up Recently?

Intershop Holding's (VTX:ISN) stock is up by 3.8% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Intershop Holding's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Intershop Holding is:

17% = CHF145m ÷ CHF879m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Intershop Holding's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Intershop Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.5%. This certainly adds some context to Intershop Holding's decent 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Intershop Holding's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Intershop Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Intershop Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Intershop Holding has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 55%, meaning that it is left with only 45% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Intershop Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 91% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 5.9%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Intershop Holding has some positive attributes. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

