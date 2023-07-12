Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Irish Continental Group plc's (LON:ICGC) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already know that Irish Continental Group's (LON:ICGC) stock increased by 8.6% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Irish Continental Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Irish Continental Group is:

23% = €60m ÷ €261m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.23.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Irish Continental Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Irish Continental Group has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 24%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Irish Continental Group's net income shrunk at a rate of 35% over the past five years in spite of its decent. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Irish Continental Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 47% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Irish Continental Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Irish Continental Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Irish Continental Group's low three-year median payout ratio of 14% (implying that it retains the remaining 86% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Irish Continental Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Irish Continental Group has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Irish Continental Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

