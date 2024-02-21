Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's (KLSE:SCIPACK) Stock Up Recently?

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's (KLSE:SCIPACK) stock is up by 3.4% over the past week. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad is:

5.9% = RM24m ÷ RM401m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

At first glance, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.5% either. Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 9.0% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 33% (or a retention ratio of 67%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

