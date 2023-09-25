Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (ASX:WDS) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already know that Woodside Energy Group's (ASX:WDS) stock increased by 7.3% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Woodside Energy Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Woodside Energy Group is:

18% = US$6.7b ÷ US$37b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Woodside Energy Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Woodside Energy Group seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 24%, we aren't very excited. That being the case, the significant five-year 41% net income growth reported by Woodside Energy Group comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then performed a comparison between Woodside Energy Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 38% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Woodside Energy Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Woodside Energy Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that it keeps only 38% of profits) for Woodside Energy Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Woodside Energy Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 86% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 7.0%) over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Woodside Energy Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

