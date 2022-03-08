Fundbox Hires Former Capital One, Visa, and Condé Nast Leaders as Chief Risk Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief People Officer

Executive hires usher in a new phase of company growth

San Francisco, CA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, the AI-powered financial platform for small businesses, announced today three key executive hires: Iskender Eguz as Chief Risk Officer, Steve Greig as Chief Marketing Officer, and Rebecca Sachs as Chief People Officer. This cohort of talent from global industry leaders Capital One, Visa, and Condé Nast reflects a new phase of growth for Fundbox, which has experienced record growth as it powers the small business resurgence.

“I am excited to welcome Iskender, Steve, and Rebecca to our leadership team as we continue to build Fundbox into a successful and durable company,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox. “Not only are they strong functional leaders with deep domain expertise, they are also passionate about serving small businesses and resonate with our culture and values.”

As Chief Risk Officer, Eguz will be responsible for Fundbox’s lending decisions, fraud and credit loss mitigation, and broader risk management oversight. He comes to Fundbox from Capital One, where he held various leadership roles for two decades; most recently, he led shared credit risk management and analytic capabilities for the U.S. Card business. He also previously served as general manager of Small Business Lending, managing a cross-functional team of analysts, data scientists, product managers, underwriters, process, and operations associates.

In the role of Chief Marketing Officer, Greig will build the Fundbox brand and accelerate growth, leading the brand, product and growth marketing, and communications functions. He comes to Fundbox from VISA, where he was Vice President of Global Marketing and played a critical role in driving success across Brand Strategy, Product Marketing, Olympics and FIFA sponsorships. Prior to Visa, Greig served as Head of Consumer Marketing at The HEINEKEN Company, where he led a team to build customer and consumer demand for brands including Foster’s, Beck’s and Newcastle Brown Ale.

As Chief People Officer, Sachs will focus on developing Fundbox’s high performance culture and growing talent pool, and will oversee all HR and People operations. With over 20 years of experience across HR, consulting, and banking, Sachs comes to Fundbox from Condé Nast, where as the Global SVP of People she built and executed talent management strategies as the company underwent a digital transformation and globalization. Prior to Condé Nast, she was VP of Human Resources at SiriusXM, where she positioned the company for its massive growth and led most merger integration efforts.

Last year, Fundbox announced a Series D funding round of $100 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The financing was driven by the company’s record-setting performance metrics, including crossing a $100 million annual revenue run rate, tripling new customer acquisition growth, and expanding Fundbox’s payment capabilities on its platform.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is an AI-powered financial platform that provides small businesses with fast and easy access to financial tools and resources. The company solves working capital needs through credit and payments solutions and has connected with over 325,000 businesses, unlocking more than $2.5B in working capital, and invested $100M into AI technology, gaining deep insights into the small business ecosystem. Fundbox has received numerous awards including the Forbes AI 50, CB Insights Fintech 250, and Fintech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2013, Fundbox currently has 300+ employees and offices in San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; and Tel Aviv, Israel. Learn more at fundbox.com.

