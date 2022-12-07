U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,682.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,587.50
    +21.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.90
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -3.5130 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -20.75 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2128
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2940
    +0.3340 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,015.22
    +21.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.56
    -0.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.74
    -169.13 (-0.61%)
     

FUNDGO Managing Company - TRUSTpay to Partner with EzyRemit, Opening Up Opportunities for Vietnamese Startups to Reach Out to the World Market

TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company
·3 min read

CAN THO, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / TRUSTpay announced entering into a collaboration with EzyRemit - a prestigious company providing money transfer services worldwide, facilitating money remittance across borders more quickly and easily.

As a leading fund management company in Vietnam, TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company has over 10 years of experience in the fields of finance and investment. The company is currently in charge of FUNDGO - a startup and innovation fund established in the Mekong Delta with the mission to incubate and provide long-term funding for startup projects and innovative small and medium-sized businesses. Acknowledging its role in the journey to transform the national economy, TRUSTpay is constantly promoting its business efficiency, expanding and diversifying its investment portfolio, as well as expanding the network of partners and investors worldwide. Hence, cooperation with global financial institutions and services is a must to meet the demand for payment and commercialization.

EzyRemit is a Fintech company headquartered in Australia, providing money transfer solutions, ensuring speed, efficiency, and cost-saving for users across the globe. The company provided cross-border payment services in nearly 50 countries, stretching from Asia to Europe and expects to extend to more than 150 countries worldwide. EzyRemit utilizes advanced systems to make money more efficient, faster and cheaper than traditional players in the industry. Through this platform, money transfer is done using the real-time exchange rate, which adds to saving clients' time and cost when sending funds overseas.

TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture
TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

Entering into the partnership with EzyRemit, TRUSTpay expects to bridge partners and companies in the FUNDGO ecosystem with an extensive wide-ranging payments network to accelerate the flow of money and the growth of businesses. With most of the invested projects specializing in modern technology application and scientific invention and production, FUNDGO aims to connect with the world's top venture capitals and high-yield investors, attracting funds as well as other resources for the ideas to escalate and blossom. In addition, with the extension of e-commerce, high-quality products in the ecosystem will have a greater chance to be introduced to the international market. Thus, EzyRemit promises to provide world-class solutions for startups and innovative projects supported by FUNDGO to grab global opportunities, without struggling with international payment.

Mr. Nguyen Chi Cong - Director of TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company affirmed: "TRUSTpay appreciates the cooperation with EzyRemit. We believe that this is the chance for TRUSTpay and EzyRemit to promote our strengths and core values, supplement services and scale up to create a lot of advantages in the field of providing international payment solutions."

The strategic partnership between these two companies operating in the financial technology field is expected to open up opportunities for both sides and make it easier for TRUSTpay's partners and startups to access international markets. The collaboration promotes business development by simplifying payment activities and increases profit margins by eliminating complicated procedures.

About TRUSTpay

TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company is a fund management company with over 10 years of experience in the fields of finance and investment. The company aims to become a leading multi-sector company with professional operation and management, contributing to the sustainable growth of the economy. Currently, TRUSTpay focuses on fostering the development of FUNDGO Startup and Innovation Fund to provide maximum support to innovative startups.

About EzyRemit

EzyRemit is a financial technology company established in Australia, providing an optimal way to transfer money worldwide. The company has been licensed by government organizations, ensuring the legitimacy of each transaction. EzyRemit's industry-leading technology makes international money transfers easier than ever. With their intuitive web and mobile app, users can send money at any time, anywhere using a computer or smartphone.

Contact information:

TRUSTPAY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Email: info@trustpay.vn
Website: https://trustpaygroup.com

EZYREMIT WORLDWIDE PTY LTD
Email: info@ezyremit.com
Website: https://ezyremit.com

SOURCE: TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730624/FUNDGO-Managing-Company--TRUSTpay-to-Partner-with-EzyRemit-Opening-Up-Opportunities-for-Vietnamese-Startups-to-Reach-Out-to-the-World-Market

Recommended Stories

  • Shane Wright scores first NHL goal vs. Canadiens, who passed him over in draft

    Shane Wright finally has his first goal for the Kraken.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.