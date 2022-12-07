FUNDGO Managing Company - TRUSTpay to Partner with EzyRemit, Opening Up Opportunities for Vietnamese Startups to Reach Out to the World Market

CAN THO, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / TRUSTpay announced entering into a collaboration with EzyRemit - a prestigious company providing money transfer services worldwide, facilitating money remittance across borders more quickly and easily.

As a leading fund management company in Vietnam, TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company has over 10 years of experience in the fields of finance and investment. The company is currently in charge of FUNDGO - a startup and innovation fund established in the Mekong Delta with the mission to incubate and provide long-term funding for startup projects and innovative small and medium-sized businesses. Acknowledging its role in the journey to transform the national economy, TRUSTpay is constantly promoting its business efficiency, expanding and diversifying its investment portfolio, as well as expanding the network of partners and investors worldwide. Hence, cooperation with global financial institutions and services is a must to meet the demand for payment and commercialization.

EzyRemit is a Fintech company headquartered in Australia, providing money transfer solutions, ensuring speed, efficiency, and cost-saving for users across the globe. The company provided cross-border payment services in nearly 50 countries, stretching from Asia to Europe and expects to extend to more than 150 countries worldwide. EzyRemit utilizes advanced systems to make money more efficient, faster and cheaper than traditional players in the industry. Through this platform, money transfer is done using the real-time exchange rate, which adds to saving clients' time and cost when sending funds overseas.

Entering into the partnership with EzyRemit, TRUSTpay expects to bridge partners and companies in the FUNDGO ecosystem with an extensive wide-ranging payments network to accelerate the flow of money and the growth of businesses. With most of the invested projects specializing in modern technology application and scientific invention and production, FUNDGO aims to connect with the world's top venture capitals and high-yield investors, attracting funds as well as other resources for the ideas to escalate and blossom. In addition, with the extension of e-commerce, high-quality products in the ecosystem will have a greater chance to be introduced to the international market. Thus, EzyRemit promises to provide world-class solutions for startups and innovative projects supported by FUNDGO to grab global opportunities, without struggling with international payment.

Mr. Nguyen Chi Cong - Director of TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company affirmed: "TRUSTpay appreciates the cooperation with EzyRemit. We believe that this is the chance for TRUSTpay and EzyRemit to promote our strengths and core values, supplement services and scale up to create a lot of advantages in the field of providing international payment solutions."

The strategic partnership between these two companies operating in the financial technology field is expected to open up opportunities for both sides and make it easier for TRUSTpay's partners and startups to access international markets. The collaboration promotes business development by simplifying payment activities and increases profit margins by eliminating complicated procedures.

About TRUSTpay

TRUSTpay Joint Stock Company is a fund management company with over 10 years of experience in the fields of finance and investment. The company aims to become a leading multi-sector company with professional operation and management, contributing to the sustainable growth of the economy. Currently, TRUSTpay focuses on fostering the development of FUNDGO Startup and Innovation Fund to provide maximum support to innovative startups.

About EzyRemit

EzyRemit is a financial technology company established in Australia, providing an optimal way to transfer money worldwide. The company has been licensed by government organizations, ensuring the legitimacy of each transaction. EzyRemit's industry-leading technology makes international money transfers easier than ever. With their intuitive web and mobile app, users can send money at any time, anywhere using a computer or smartphone.

