Funding approved for Carver Center, fire company

Mar. 13—CUMBERLAND — Federal Community Project Funding totaling $16 million signed into law by President Joe Biden last week includes $1 million for renovations to the Carver Center in Cumberland and $500,000 for a new engine tanker for Lonaconing's Good Will Fire Co., U.S. Rep. David Trone announced.

"My job is to ensure communities across the country are equipped to serve and provide vital resources," Trone, who represents counties including Allegany and Garrett, said via news release. "After listening to our local leaders about what they need on the ground, I'm proud to deliver a direct line of federal funding from Washington to Maryland's main streets."

Located at 340 Frederick St., the Carver Community Center was renovated in 2004. In subsequent years it fell into neglect and sustained considerable damage, ultimately resulting in the center sitting vacant.

Once the facility is renovated it is intended to offer advancement services to low-income families, including youths.

"I toured the Carver Center with folks in Cumberland, including Mayor (Ray) Morriss," Trone said during a Tuesday interview. "They showed us what they wanted to accomplish. This will help renovate the center so all the families in the area can use it for youth enrichment and workforce development.

"This is what we used to call rec centers," Trone said. "The people in the community can read books, work on computers, receive mentoring, they can play basketball and games. Every community needs a spot for their young people to go, so we are very happy to secure this funding."

The facility was constructed in 1921 and operated as George Washington Carver High School, providing education for Black students until it closed in 1959 as a result of school integration.

In 1961, the facility reopened as Allegany Community College until that institution moved to Willowbrook Road.

The Carver Center, closed since 2011, needs roof repairs, functioning elevator service, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant accessibility, a sprinkler system and drywall replacement.

"These funds are crucial in re-establishing the Carver Center as a major asset within the city of Cumberland — containing programs that focus in areas from workforce training to childhood development," Mayor Ray Morriss said in the release.

The $500,000 in community funding for the Good Will Fire Co. in Lonaconing will be used to replace the station's aging engine-tanker.

"Their current tanker is worn out," said Trone, "and it's important to work to help small towns.

"Lonaconing has less than 1,000 people. I came from a small town with less than a thousand people — East Berlin, Pennsylvania where I grew up.

"We had a fire company just like Good Will. So this program of Community Project Funding allows us the opportunity to help them and it's important. It's all about listening to the local leaders."

Good Will chief Bobby Ritchie said the tanker is not compliant with modern safety standards.

"Without question, this funding will help keep our first responders and community safer," he said.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.