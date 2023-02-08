Funding available to provide Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people with greater opportunities to participate in meaningful sport activities

The Government of Canada is currently accepting applications for projects across the country under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous communities across the country in their efforts to be strong and healthy. The transformative power of sport plays an essential role in achieving these goals. The government recognizes that, for many Indigenous communities, barriers still exist that prevent them from realizing the benefits of sport programs.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced the launch of a funding opportunity under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program. Through the program's third stream, $3.75 million is currently available* for projects serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people across the country in the 2023–24 fiscal year.

This program supports Indigenous people in being more active and healthier and connects participants with culturally relevant physical activity. Funded projects are Indigenous designed and led, and address community-identified social development goals that focus on physical and mental health, suicide prevention, sexual trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and sexual positivity (2SLGBTQI+).

Since the program's 2019 launch, hundreds of Indigenous communities have benefited from funded projects across the country and the positive impacts continue to grow.

*Uniquely for fiscal year 2023–24, $1.25 million will be made available to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs), as recognized by the Aboriginal Sport Circle, to continue and/or implement programming for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+. The remaining $2.5 million is available in an open call to all eligible organizations.

Quotes

"Enabling Indigenous youth, women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in sport benefits entire communities. Creating more opportunities to get them involved in sports, whether as participants or coaches, will empower the next generation to be more active and develop better self-esteem, as well as a heightened sense of community and connection. That's why this community-based funding is so important. It addresses the needs and priorities of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada to integrate better, healthier lifestyle habits."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle is excited to see the continued delivery of the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Three funding. This funding intended for Indigenous-led projects that directly focus on and support the improved mental and physical health of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, has become a critical part of the much-needed response to Indigenous calls for action and justice."

—Matt Tapper, Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Sport Circle

Quick Facts

Stream Three of the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program funds Indigenous governments, communities, and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations, as well as non-Indigenous delivery organizations in authentic partnership with an Indigenous organization(s), to deliver sport activities that meet community-identified needs and priorities of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada.

The deadline to submit applications is March 22, 2023.

Stream Three responds to the Calls for Justice (#3.1 and #7.3) of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls by supporting physical and mental health, suicide prevention, human trafficking awareness and prevention, safe and healthy relationships, and 2SLGBTQI+ sexual positivity.

