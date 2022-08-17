U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.75
    -28.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,960.00
    -158.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,554.50
    -103.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.50
    -13.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    +0.49 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    -0.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0172
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.44
    +0.49 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8690
    +0.6540 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,779.59
    -271.05 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.51
    -5.41 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.50
    -30.56 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Funding Circle cofounder unveils new Super Payments fintech venture with $27M investment

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

Funding Circle cofounder Samir Desai has unveiled a new U.K. fintech startup called Super Payments, a venture he founded back in February but which very little was known about up until now.

Reports emerged a few months back that Desai had raised around $30 million for this new company, and today this has been confirmed. Super has raised £22.5 million (roughly $27 million as of today) in a round of funding led by Accel, with participation from Union Square Ventures, LocalGlobe, and a slew of angel investors.

While Super isn't opening for business until later this year, the company has now instigated a waitlist for consumers and businesses keen to be first-in-line for when things officially get off the ground -- this will include an early-access program.

So what, exactly, does Super do? Well, on the consumer side, shoppers are promised cashback on purchases they make through the app, from clothes and electronics, to flights.

Super Payments in action

On the brand side, meanwhile, Super partners with businesses with the promise of increasing their sales, and these brands pay Super a commission, part of which is shared back to the customer.

So in effect, Super promises to help its customers (businesses) cut out the financial "middlemen" payments processors, who often charge up to 5% on top of every transaction.

It's worth noting that Super offers its own payments solution as an option which apparently has no fees, and if a brand decides to support this, Super gives cashback to the customer instantly. If the brand doesn't offer Super as a payment option, or if the customer chooses not to pay with Super, then the customer may have to wait up to two weeks.

Presumably, the cashback and commission fees vary depending on what payment method the customer uses.

Super Payments: Payment options

On top of that, Super also promises to help brands avoid costly customer acquisition and advertising fees -- they don't pay for featuring their products in the app, they simply pay a commission for any sales that Super generates.

Desai cofounded small-business lending platform Funding Circle back in 2009, and remained CEO until he stepped down last September with the company's shares sitting at more than half their IPO value. While he is still a non-executive director at Funding Circle, Desai said that he now wants to focus on helping businesses and shoppers avoid exorbitant ecommerce charges -- this is particularly pertinent at a time when the U.K. teeters on the brink of a recession.

"Businesses and shoppers have for too long been stung by huge fees on the internet, in many cases without even knowing," Desai said in a statement. "We believe that the simple Super app can save shoppers and businesses billions a year. At a time of high inflation and increases in the cost of living, redistributing the huge profits of payment and digital advertising companies back to customers, will significantly improve people's lives."

Recommended Stories

  • The Rise of the One-Day Workweek for Office Commuters

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of people coming into the office once a week has soared in recent months as employers from Apple Inc. to Peloton set deadlines for their return. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China

  • Salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $191.06, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day.

  • 4 Ways to Safely Build Credit When You Have None

    If you don't have a credit history, you might have a low or non-existent FICO credit score (the three-digit number that financial institutions use to determine an individual's creditworthiness). Unfortunately, a good credit score is necessary for a lot of common situations—trying to secure a car loan, get a credit card, or pass a rental application for an apartment, to name a few. Attempting to build a good credit score from scratch is sort of like trying to get a job without experience.

  • XPO Logistics CIO Readies for Shift to Chief Executive Role

    Tech-savvy CEOs look at every opportunity as having tech as part of the answer, says Mario Harik. ‘For us in our industry, that’s going to be a competitive edge.’

  • Walmart Earnings Preview: Can Falling Gas Prices Provide Second Half Spending Lift?

    Falling gas prices are saving Americans $400 million a week for discretionary spending. Will some of that flow into Walmart over the second half of the year?

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; DOGE, XRP climb in Asia afternoon trade

    Bitcoin and Ether traded little-changed in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia. Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP both gained and were the biggest movers among the top 10 coins by market capitalization. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin outperforms, Cardano edges higher Fast facts Bitcoin was trading at US$23,829, off 0.77% in the past 24 […]

  • Foreign Investors Dump the Most Canadian Stocks Since 2007

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors pulled the most money out of Canadian stocks in 15 years amid fears that recession would hit an equity market that’s highly sensitive to changes in the economic cycles. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret

  • New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

    Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs. "Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.

  • What’s the best way to invest in tech stocks right now? This strategy is working well for one fund manager.

    Robert Stimpson of Oak Associates Funds favors a "financials first" approach to tech stocks.

  • Oxford Industries (OXM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Oxford Industries (OXM) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • AMMO stock tumbles after plan to separate into 2 publicly traded companies

    Shares of AMMO Inc. tumbled 10.1% in morning trading Monday, after the online guns seller announced a plan to separate into two publicly traded companies, one that includes its firearms marketplace and the other that includes its ammunition and components business. The stock's selloff comes a day after it closed at an eight-month high, which followed a 62.5% rocket ride in three months. Following the separation, the Outdoor Online Inc. company will be comprised of GunBroker.com and its related o

  • Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High

    Utilities ETF IDU has hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

  • Sell Zoom, Says Citi. Competition From Microsoft Means More Downside Ahead.

    Zoom growth will be hampered by rising competition and macro-related headwinds, a Citi analyst said as he flipped his rating on the stock to Sell from Neutral. Citi’s Tyler Radke said Zoom growth trajectory after the peak of the pandemic has always been challenging.

  • Puerto Rico Power Utility Takes More Time to Reach Debt Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority and its creditors will keep negotiating through Sept. 9 to strike a potential deal to reduce $9 billion of debt.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long Dominated‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat B

  • Home Depot (HD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Soft Margins

    Home Depot's (HD) Q2 results reflect continued strong demand for home-improvement projects. HD's results represented the highest ever sales and earnings in its history.

  • Bridgewater, World’s Largest Hedge Fund, Sold $1 Billion in Chinese Stocks

    The world’s second-biggest economy shows signs of cooling. China's central bank cut interest rates after data showed a weakening of retail sales.

  • Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker says startups' cash burn is about to slow down

    SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker has been through Silicon Valley's most challenging times. Here's how he compares what's happening now with the dotcom crash, the Great Recession and Covid-19.

  • TRVG vs. ZS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    TRVG vs. ZS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • First Mover Asia: Crypto Can’t Shake the Correlation Narrative; BTC, ETH Sink but Meme Coins Rise

    Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The fallout from the terraUSD (UST) stablecoin collapse and wide-spreading price declines has slowed this month but is far from over.

  • NextFerm Technologies announces a $3 million Supply agreement for its vegan protein: ProteVin™

    A 4.5 years supply agreement with Spacemilk, an American health and sports nutrition brand