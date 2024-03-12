Funding Circle Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£168.2m (up 9.6% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£38.3m (loss widened by 455% from FY 2022).

UK£0.11 loss per share (further deteriorated from UK£0.02 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Funding Circle Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 31%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Term Loans - United Kingdom segment contributing a total revenue of UK£124.5m (74% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£94.4m amounted to 56% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to UK£48.4m (43% of total expenses). Explore how FCH's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 24% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 16% growth forecast for the Consumer Finance industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Consumer Finance industry.

The company's shares are up 71% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Funding Circle Holdings you should know about.

