Funding opportunities for sport projects that promote social development in Indigenous communities

·3 min read

The Government of Canada is accepting applications for projects across the country under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program

GATINEAU, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting strong and healthy Indigenous communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an essential role in achieving this goal. The government recognizes that, for many Indigenous communities, barriers still exist that prevent them from realizing the benefits of sport programs.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced the launch of a funding opportunity under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program. Through the program's first and second streams, $8.9 million is available for projects serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

This program supports Indigenous communities in accessing culturally relevant physical activity. Eligible projects must be Indigenous-designed and Indigenous-led and must address community-identified social development goals such as providing alternatives to risky behaviour or improving opportunities for employment and education.

Since the program's 2019 launch, hundreds of Indigenous communities have benefited from projects across the country.

Quotes

ʺThrough this initiative, our government is working with Indigenous communities to use sport as a tool that will bring us closer to reconciliation and effect positive social change. Sports offer great learning and development opportunities for everyone, including Indigenous communities. Those initiatives are making a meaningful difference in the lives of Indigenous youth and their families. Our government is proud to be working hand in hand with Indigenous partners and counterparts. We wish them all best of luck with their wonderful projects."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) would like to congratulate the Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) on all the continued work being done in all regions to support and empower Indigenous sport, physical activity and recreation. The PTASBs have achieved great things in the face of daunting and challenging times and have remained committed to building stronger and healthier communities.

The ASC would like to acknowledge the commitment that Sport Canada has made through direct investments in the PTASBs and thus into the development of Indigenous Peoples through the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities funding.

The ASC, with the PTASBs, looks forward to continued dialogue to ensure investments are informed by and advance the needs of Indigenous communities in Canada."

—Matt Tapper, Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Sport Circle

Quick Facts

Stream One and Two of the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities component of the Sport Support Program focus on supporting improved health, education and employability and the reduction of at-risk behaviour. These are consistent with the priorities of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action 7, 19, and 38.

Stream One: $5.3 million is available annually to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies and the Aboriginal Sport Circle for the development of sport community projects. The deadline to submit applications for formula-based funding is January 9, 2023.

Stream Two: $3.6 million is available annually to Indigenous governments, communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous organizations, as well as non-Indigenous delivery organizations in authentic partnership with an Indigenous organization(s), for projects that promote sport in Indigenous communities. The deadline to submit their applications is January 17, 2023.

The Government of Canada is the largest financial supporter of sport in this country.

Associated Links

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities
Sport Canada
Aboriginal Sport Circle
Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies

