U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.25
    +26.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,463.00
    +172.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,878.50
    +119.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.70
    +14.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.74
    -0.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4770
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,034.36
    +3,727.16 (+7.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.22
    +55.13 (+4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,969.48
    +440.61 (+1.60%)
     

Funding Societies raises US$18m Debt from Japanese and Singaporean Impact Investors, on track to raise US$120m

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funding Societies, Southeast Asia's largest SME digital financing platform, today announced that it has raised US$18 million in debt led by a trio syndicate of financial institutions including Helicap Investments, the newly launched Social Impact Debt Fund, and a Japanese financial services group. Helicap Securities acted as sole mandated lead arranger on the secured credit facility. Together with funding received from European impact investors such as Triodos Investment Management for Indonesian business loans, Funding Societies is on track to raise US$120 million in institutional debt for funding the growth needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Southeast Asia. This funding round also expands the platform's institutional lender base, which it secured after passing financial and risk due diligence conducted by the lenders. Funding Societies will place the funds for lending to deserving MSMEs, propelling its mission of enabling financial inclusion in the region.

Left to right: Kelvin Teo, Co-founder and Group CEO, Funding Societies | Modalku; David Z. Wang, Co-founder and CEO, Helicap Pte. Ltd.
Left to right: Kelvin Teo, Co-founder and Group CEO, Funding Societies | Modalku; David Z. Wang, Co-founder and CEO, Helicap Pte. Ltd.

Established in 2015, Funding Societies provides MSMEs with business financing, which is funded largely by institutional lenders and retail investors. It harnesses the power of technology to give underserved yet creditworthy MSMEs financial access through its digital platform. In Southeast Asia, MSMEs contribute to more than 50% of each ASEAN Member State's GDP, but because many lack a strong credit track record or collateral, they are often rejected for business loans by traditional financial institutions. Funding Societies enables access to finance by using alternative data points including but not limited to the MSME's cash flow - its ability to repay the loan - to underwrite these loans.

"The pandemic was an important test of resilience, and we are glad to have navigated it successfully, with a proven AI-led credit model. We are honored for the faith of Helicap, the Social Impact Debt Fund, and the Japanese financial services group, enabling us to further ride on the growth of SME digital financing. We believe this is a start of a long-term relationship and continuous evolution of Funding Societies," said Kelvin Teo, Co-founder and Group CEO, Funding Societies | Modalku.

Helicap is a Singapore-based alternative lending firm that provides private debt investments to a wide network of accredited investors, including family offices, high net worth individuals, impact funds, and institutional investors. In line with its support of sustainable lending, the FinTech joined the round through its investments arm, Helicap Investments, after the deal was arranged by its securities arm, Helicap Securities.

"We are delighted to have assisted Funding Societies in its goal of providing access to capital for underserved MSMEs," said David Z. Wang, Co-founder and CEO of Helicap Pte. Ltd., the parent company of Helicap Investments and Helicap Securities. "Helicap was founded with the aim of breaking down traditional barriers for those who need capital and those who can provide it. This transaction demonstrates the ongoing institutional and individual appetite for private debt investment, and Helicap is well positioned to provide access to quality opportunities through our relationships with leading issuers such as Funding Societies."

The Social Impact Debt Fund, an impact investment fund managed by Taurus Wealth Advisors and advised by GreenArc Capital, provided debt financing to Funding Societies seeing the impact the latter has affected on the region's economic disparity. The Japanese financial services group that also participated in the fundraise round has renewed its commitment to impact focused Fintech lenders in Southeast Asia and has a track record of driving adoption of financial services in emerging markets to facilitate long-term growth of its portfolio companies.

This syndicated facility of US$18 million is expected to increase further with interest from investors across Asia and Europe.

About Funding Societies

Funding Societies | Modalku is the largest SME digital financing platform in Southeast Asia. It is licensed in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and backed by Sequoia India and Softbank Ventures Asia Corp amongst many others. It provides business financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which is funded by individual and institutional investors. In 6 years, it has helped finance over 4.8 million business loans with over S$2 billion in funding. It was given the MAS FinTech Award in 2016, the Global SME Excellence Award at the United Nations' ITU Telecom World in 2017, KPMG Fintech100 in 2018, Brands for Good in 2019, and in 2020 recognised by IDC as amongst the 5 fastest growing FinTechs in Singapore, won the Stevie® Award, and named ASEAN Startup of the Year by Global Startup Awards.

https://fundingsocieties.com/

About Helicap

Helicap is a Singapore-based FinTech firm connecting global investors to private investment opportunities in SEA. Our goal is to fill a $500 billion financing gap that banks are unable to serve and deploy capital to 300 million underbanked through 500 originator partners in the region. We have built an institutional-grade credit analytics technology that can churn and analyze millions of loan data points from origination platforms and extract meaningful credit rating insights. This is complemented by our fully online and MAS licensed investor deal platform, Helicap Securities.

SOURCE Funding Societies

Recommended Stories

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer; Affirm Soars, Bitcoin Tops $55,000

    Dow Jones futures rose solidly Wednesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes rose modestly Wednesday, rebounding off sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Too Much Cash can be a Problem. Why Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) may want to Reinvest More Into Future Growth

    Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 136%. Even though the company is currently unprofitable, investors are putting a lot of faith in the growth and future value of Palantir. The company just won a US$823m contract from the U.S. Army , and we wanted to examine the cash capacity of the company to withstand expenses until reaching profitability.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

    What happened Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

    Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ: RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle stock has shifted into reverse again: Shares have slumped by 34.8% so far in October after rallying by 21.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lordstown Motors entered September on a strong note after the company announced the appointment of new CEO, Daniel Ninivaggi, in late August. Investors had high hopes that Ninivaggi would get things moving in the right direction again after Lordstown Motors' founder and chief financial officer left abruptly in June following an investigation into allegedly inflated preorder numbers for the Endurance pickup, and the company said it was running severely short of cash.

  • Why Teladoc Health Beat the Market Today

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was a sprightly stock on Wednesday. The first, and likely the most impactful, was Teladoc's announcement that it was launching a new service. On Wednesday morning, the company said that its Primary360 is now available to entities in the healthcare ecosystem, including commercial health insurance plans and the companies that utilize them.

  • Bitcoin climbs as US says it won't ban cryptos like China

    The Securities and Exchange Commission chair said its approach to cryptocurrencies is different to China's.

  • Crypto Miners Hoarding Bitcoins as Price Surges Above $55K

    Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Hut 8 have all been “hodling” the bitcoin they’ve mined in September.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plummeted 37% in September

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) plummeted 37.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of this drop came at the end of the month when the company released financial results that disappointed investors and analysts alike. Several Wall Street analysts downgraded their outlooks for Bed Bath & Beyond following the quarterly report.