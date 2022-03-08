U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,184.54
    -16.55 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,752.23
    -65.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,764.80
    -66.16 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.28
    +3.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    128.77
    +9.37 (+7.85%)
     

  • Gold

    2,065.40
    +69.50 (+3.48%)
     

  • Silver

    27.38
    +1.66 (+6.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8630
    +0.1120 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,745.21
    -203.51 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.20
    +7.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.70
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Fundrise invests $128M into expansion of Saltbox's warehouse, co-working spaces for entrepreneurs

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Saltbox, a company providing co-working and warehousing space for up-and-coming e-commerce businesses, said it is working with Fundrise, a real estate investment firm, to expand nationally.

We covered Saltbox’s $10.6 million Series A round last year and spoke to CEO Tyler Scriven about the company’s first facility, a 27,000-square-foot location in Atlanta, opened in 2019, which was at capacity in a span of two months. That was followed by a bigger space in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Fundrise is putting $128 million of an equity investment into the effort, which is part of its larger strategy to invest in well-located, last-mile logistics industrial real estate.

As part of the investment, Fundrise will acquire warehouses ranging in size from 50,000 to 150,000 square feet that will house the new Saltbox locations. The first two locations will be in Alexandria, Virginia and Atlanta, which will give it two in that city. Saltbox also just recently added a location in Phoenix.

“One of the eloquent things about the partnership with Fundrise is their business model of democratizing access to real estate for retail investors,” Scriven said. “In our case, Saltbox is democratizing access to logistic infrastructure for small businesses, like retail customers, so we have a shared conceptual approach to the markets we are serving.”

The businesses using Saltbox’s facilities have $200 billion worth of e-commerce gross merchandise volume attributed to them, a figure he expects to be $500 billion in the next eight years.

Though those companies are given thousands of tools to help grow their business, like Shopify, Stripe and Facebook, the aspect of e-commerce logistics continues to be “hard and messy,” with most infrastructure not built for small businesses. As a result, most are stuck fulfilling orders from basements, garages and storage spaces when what they really need is a warehouse, Scriven said.

“We bring that together with an end-to-end solution, and at the crux of our strategy is human-centric logistics,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saltbox has six locations currently, with plans to have 15 by the end of this year.

Brandon Jenkins, COO of Fundrise, told TechCrunch that his company liked the approach Saltbox was taking to open up access to real estate. The company typically invests in residential apartments, but is also bullish on industrial.

“The real estate we are looking at is where there is a lot of growth and more activity,” Jenkins said. “Saltbox is doing industrial in an interesting way, mashing up asset classes and companies and coming at it from a new direction. This was a unique way we brought partnership together — it is usually not done in this way.”

Saltbox raises $10.6M to help booming e-commerce stores store their goods

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket

    Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met U.S. shale oil company executives on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday as energy prices soared over supply concerns. It was at least the fourth time since 2017 that U.S. shale oil producers and OPEC officials have held such meetings to discuss energy concerns. EQT Corp Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp CEO John Hess and Chesapeake Energy CEO Domenic Dell'Osso, among others, attended a dinner with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo at a restaurant adjacent to the CERAWeek conference site.

  • Worried About Inflation? Consider Investing in These 3 REITs

    According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the inflation rate of 7.5% over the past 12 months is the highest it has been over any 12-month period since 1982. The supply chain still has issues, the money supply is still growing, and now war fears are impacting investor sentiment. One of the best way to play defense against inflation is with real estate investment trusts (REITs), which acquire and lease real estate.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

    Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( NASDAQ:ABUS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    President Biden will speak later this morning about actions it will take against Russia. Media reports say the administration will announce sanctions as soon as today.

  • Elon Musk Asks Judge to Block SEC Subpoena Over Tweets on Tesla Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked a judge to end a 2018 consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he claims is being used “to trample on Mr. Musk’s First Amendment rights and to impose prior restraints on his speech.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the

  • GM gears up to launch new premium import business in China

    General Motors Co plans to create a new, independently owned premium brand in China that will market what the automaker’s China chief Julian Blissett recently described as “halo cars” brought in from the United States. GM plans to build this new “premium import business” from the ground up and operate it with “a high level of autonomy,” GM said in a statement on Tuesday. "Halo cars," as described by Blissett, refer to premium, often high-performance cars that have an edgy design.

  • California pilot program turns GM's EVs into roving battery packs

    This summer, General Motors and PG&E will team up for a pilot program using the automaker's electric vehicles as roving battery packs for the state's power grid.

  • $5.3B sale of Narragansett stalled after court challenge by Mass. AG

    A $5.3 billion sale of a Rhode Island utility company is now blocked pending resolution of a court challenge by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. National Grid USA had hoped to sell Narragansett Electric Co. — with its 780,000 Rhode Island gas and electric customers — to the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by mid-March.

  • This Woman's Boss Kept Taking Her Work, So She Added A Hidden Signature To Her Presentation, And It's Deliciously Petty

    "I walked by an office and saw my work being presented in a room full of very powerful people."View Entire Post ›