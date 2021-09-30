U.S. markets closed

Fundsquire announces global launch of Grant Advance funding solution in the UK, Canada and Australia

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fundsquire, a source of capital for startup and scale-ups globally, today announced the launch of Grant Advance, an innovative, non-dilutive funding solution in Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Pictured above: Damien Petty, CEO &amp; Founder, Scott Spence, Managing Director, and Rowan Gallagher, Managing Director at Fundsquire. (CNW Group/Fundsquire)
Pictured above: Damien Petty, CEO & Founder, Scott Spence, Managing Director, and Rowan Gallagher, Managing Director at Fundsquire. (CNW Group/Fundsquire)

The Australian, Canadian, and UK governments offer hundreds of grant programs to help fuel innovation and job growth. However, businesses applying for or receiving government grants face challenges typical of early stage companies, including matching contributions, proving alternative funding sources, and funding the delivery of their grant milestones.

Fundsquire will now offer straightforward, non-dilutive capital to solve these unique funding challenges for businesses that are leveraging grant programs, and is the first to launch a Grant Advance funding solution simultaneously across three expansive markets.

"We have amazing customers, and offering them funding options other than just R&D really changes the game for them," said Damien Petty, CEO & Founder, Fundsquire. "Whether they're applying for a grant, or waiting for their next payment, Fundsquire can now offer capital to these innovative businesses. Helping solve complex funding problems often faced by businesses at this stage is a core part of our mission."

This launch follows the recent announcement of Fundsquire receiving $75 million AUD (£40 million) strategic investment from Fasanara Capital. Grant Advance is a step towards Fundsquire's goals to introduce new, game-changing solutions in its existing markets, as well as enable tech development and market expansion in the coming year.

Many of the best-known advisors, investors and accountants have developed partnerships with Fundsquire to bring seamless funding options to their customers. The company's leading global advisory partners for this launch include PwC, RSM, Ayming, BDO, and Grant Thornton.

"Along with our game-changing growth capital, we want to offer our customers a frictionless, valuable community of partners and perks," said Scott Spence, Managing Director, Fundsquire. "Our regional and global partners continue to help innovative businesses gain informed access to government grants. Together, our funding solution will help unlock the next steps of a business' grant cycle and place them on the best route to success."

About Fundsquire
Fundsquire is a global source of capital that invests in innovative businesses in Australia, the UK and Canada. We work closely with customers to provide straightforward, non-dilutive capital to grow, accelerate and strengthen the value of their business. Visit fundsquire.com.au for more information.

SOURCE Fundsquire

