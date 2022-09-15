U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,177.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.50
    +15.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.00
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1500
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,165.70
    -50.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.28
    -0.06 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,850.88
    +32.26 (+0.12%)
     

Fundsquire reaches $110 million AUD in SME lending.

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundsquire, a global fintech and alternative lender, today announced they have reached an SME lending milestone, delivering over $110 million AUD in funding to Australian, UK and Canadian SMEs and startups.

"This is a landmark achievement for Fundsquire, and it's proof that our tech-enabled, relationship-driven business adds value to early stage founders and companies", said Damien Petty, Founder and CEO at Fundsquire.

Fundsquire has reached an SME lending milestone, delivering over $110m AUD in funding to over 250 Australian, UK and Canadian SMEs and startups. Fundsquire team pictured above.
Fundsquire has reached an SME lending milestone, delivering over $110m AUD in funding to over 250 Australian, UK and Canadian SMEs and startups. Fundsquire team pictured above.

While Fundsquire continues to focus on R&D financing, its new products, including Grant Advance funding & Revenue Based Financing, have seen stellar growth. Fundsquire has now funded over 250 businesses across their operating countries through its multi-product portfolio.

"Grant Advance is a completely new funding solution in Australia, and we're one of only a handful of companies to do it in Canada and the UK", said Damien. "We offer companies up to 90% of their future grant payments up front, and we're seeing founders and CEOs jump at the opportunity to fund their grant projects without impacting their operating cash flow."

Fundsquire clients are already seeing the value a long term partnership with a multi-product capital lender can provide as they grow. Tim Demetriou, CEO of the Australia-based Pencil said, "Fundsquire was a great way for us to continue funding ourselves and a super easy process away from slower, clunkier banks and lenders. We have had a great experience with the guys at Fundsquire and have just applied for their new product which supports fast growth recurring revenue businesses with marketing costs."

For Damien, the combination of new products and technology has Fundsquire primed for scale in 2022/23. Fundsquire continues to build its core technology, partnering with Railz and Xero, and will soon roll out a new version of its customer platform.

"Our technology allows us to scale multiple products, regardless of geographic region, and really put the power into our clients' hands", said Damien. "As one of the few global fintechs with a multi-product funding offer, we can truly fulfill our goal of being long-term partners for innovative businesses rather than a short-term lender only."

About Fundsquire

Fundsquire is a global source of capital that invests in innovative businesses in Australia, the UK and Canada. We work closely with our clients to provide straightforward non-dilutive capital to grow, accelerate and strengthen the value of their business. Visit fundsquire.com.au for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896469/Fundsquire_Fundsquire_reaches__110_million_AUD_in_SME_lending_.jpg

SOURCE Fundsquire

