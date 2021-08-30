U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,436.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.75
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.90
    +11.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8750
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,738.35
    -533.43 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.60
    +29.70 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Fundstrat Appoints Adam Gould as Head of Quantitative Research

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors is pleased to announce that Adam Gould, formerly Research & Quantitative Strategist at S&P Dow Jones Indices, will be joining Fundstrat as Managing Director, Head of Quantitative Research. Adam has extensive experience across Wall Street in developing quantitative equity models and other portfolio themes.

Fundstrat Appoints Adam Gould as Head of Quantitative Research
Fundstrat Appoints Adam Gould as Head of Quantitative Research

Head of Research and Co-Founder Tom Lee said, "We are delighted by the addition of Adam Gould to our research capabilities. Mr. Gould has multi-decade experience with using machine learning, AI-training, and other quantitative-analytics to provide important insights to the drivers of stock and sector performance." Mr. Lee added, "These are critical tools that our clients would find immense value in using."

Managing Partner and Co-Founder John Bai said, "As we look to grow our product offering, Adam will bring another major vertical to our research." He added that the firm has been pursuing Adam for years, "We have been trying to get Adam for three years now, and I am ecstatic he will finally join us to provide absolute top-notch quant and portfolio optimization products to our clients."

Mr. Gould expressed optimism at joining Fundstrat, saying, "I'm thrilled to be joining Fundstrat. Their differentiated content and wide array of offerings uniquely positions the firm as a preeminent research provider." He continued, "I've spent most of my career analyzing markets using quantitative techniques, and I am excited to work with Tom Lee and the rest of the team to produce cutting-edge research."

About Fundstrat

Fundstrat is an independent research boutique, serving a broad array of clients, including institutional investors, wealth advisors, pension funds, and high net worth individuals. The firm also has a retail facing service for smaller investors called FSInsight. When Fundstrat was formed in 2014, the firm committed to providing the best fundamental, technical, and quantitative research. The company is well-known for having research custom-tailored to clients' unique needs and interests.

Fundstrat research is particularly data-intensive and seeks to exploit anomalies and identify sectors and stocks with a high likelihood of outperforming the market. The firm's products are aligned with this focus, and they help portfolio managers and analysts to make better-informed decisions.

Fundstrat focuses on delivering analysis, not opinions. The company is an independent research firm focused on providing fresh and innovative intelligence to bolster the client's investment process.

About Adam Gould

Adam Gould is now Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. He has over 20 years of experience on Wall Street, focusing primarily on quantitative strategies and research.

Before joining Fundstrat, Adam was Senior Director, Research & Quantitative Strategist at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Adam spent five years at Nomura/Instinet on the Quantitative Investment Strategy team, focusing on portfolio strategy and quantitative research. He worked in similar roles at Morgan Stanley and Empirical Research Partners, where he designed and developed quantitative equity models other portfolio strategy themes.

Adam holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Contact Fundstrat
150 East 52nd St., 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022
(212) 293-7140
www.fundstrat.com
www.fsinsight.com
inquiry@fundstrat.com or inquiry@fsinsight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundstrat-appoints-adam-gould-as-head-of-quantitative-research-301364482.html

SOURCE Fundstrat Global Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Rally Stalls Ahead of CDC Meeting on Boosters

    (Bloomberg) -- The huge rally for Covid-19 vaccine makers has stalled as Wall Street waits for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to weigh in on whether Americans should get a third shot. On Monday, a meeting of outside advisers to the agency could finally give investors a sense of clarity.Moderna Inc., which became the best performer in the S&P 500 Index after its stock price more than tripled this year, has slid 21% from its record high in early August. BioNTech SE, which has s

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks of the year, imposing their strictest controls yet over entertainment for youths in a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a notice by the National Press and Publication Administration. Th

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Ideanomics stock shoots up after deal to buy VIA Motors in a $450 million stock deal

    Shares of Ideanomics Inc. shot up 13.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle adoption facilitator and financial services company announced a deal to buy electric commercial vehicle company VIA Motors International Inc. in a stock deal valuing VIA at $450 million. Under terms of the deal, VIA shareholders will receive a total of 162 million Ideanomics shares at a price of $2.34 a share, which is 2.2% above Friday's closing price of $2.29. Separately, Ideanomics will advance $50

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.