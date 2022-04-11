U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Fundus Cameras Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 810.4 Mn by 2027, Says TMR

·6 min read

  • Recognition of fundus photography as one of the indispensable ocular technologies for imaging of retina and sub retina for the diagnosis and monitor of several ocular disorders spells growth in fundus cameras market

  • Advent of hybrid cameras that can perform function of both mydriatic and non-mydriatic devices revolutionizes the fundus cameras market landscape

ALBANY, N.Y. , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fundus camera market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The high prevalence of common ocular disorders such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy that affect the quality of life of patients drives the growth of the fundus cameras market. Retinal detachment, age related macular degeneration, and glaucoma are classified as priority ocular disorders that impels demand for various ophthalmology platforms.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Fundus photography comprises one of the indispensable ocular technologies that facilitate imaging of retina and sub retina that covers the inner surface of the eye. Fundus cameras work on the principles of the fundus photography that enables the diagnosis and monitoring of several ocular disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

Request Brochure of Fundus Cameras Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1012

In addition, paired optic disk images, fundus imaging, external photograph, and fluorescin angiography are some other application areas of fundus cameras.

Nonetheless, the scope of development of advanced products remains high in the fundus cameras market. The saturation of demand in the fundus cameras market due to technological obsolescence, especially that of mydriatic fundus cameras necessitates advent of novel products.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Fundus Cameras Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1012

Fundus Camera Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Growing elderly population susceptible to ophthalmic conditions, including ocular disorders creates demand for ophthalmology diagnostic devices. This further creates substantial demand for fundus cameras for this population group for the effective management of ophthalmic conditions.

  • High incidence of diabetes increases the risk of blindness and impaired vision the world over. According to statistics of the 10th Edition of IDF Diabetes Atlas in 2021, approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes. This number is projected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Complications in diabetes can lead to the development of ocular disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, which if not detected at an early stage can lead to permanent loss of vision. This creates ample opportunities in the fundus cameras market.

  • Advent of hybrid cameras has revolutionized the fundus cameras market landscape. Hybrid cameras can perform the function of both mydriasis and non-mydriasis cameras, thereby eliminating the need of two separate platforms. Besides this, hybrid cameras comprise both optical coherence tomography and fundus photography, and thus offers advantages as compared to individual type of fundus photography.

  • Hospitals end user segment held the leading share of the fundus camera market in 2020. However, the ophthalmic & optometrist office end user segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

  • North America accounts for a significant share of the fundus cameras market. Factors such as increasing incidence of diabetic retinopathy, established modern healthcare infrastructure, and substantial demand for technically advanced ophthalmology platforms favors the growth of fundus cameras market in the region.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Fundus Cameras Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1012

Fundus Camera Market – Growth Drivers

  • Design functionality of fundus camera to produce fundus photographs to represent the current status of the retina for the detection of several retinal disorders fuels the growth of the fundus cameras market

  • High prevalence of ocular disorders among the growing geriatric population creates substantial demand for fundus cameras

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1012

Fundus Camera Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the fundus camera market are;

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Nidek Co. Ltd.

  • Icare Finland Oy

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec

  • Haag-Streit Holding AG

  • Canon Inc.

  • Epipole Ltd.

  • Kowa American Corporation

  • Optovue Incorporated

  • Optomed plc

The fundus cameras market is segmented as follows;

Fundus Camera Market, by Product Type

  • Mydriatic

  • Non-mydriatic

  • Hybrid

  • Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)

Fundus Camera Market, by Portability

  • Handheld

  • Table Top

Fundus Camera Market, by End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Ophthalmology Clinics

  • Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

Fundus Camera Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Medical Sensors Market: Global medical sensors market was valued at US$ 15.23 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. Medical sensors are used to make medical devices more effective and simple to operate. Recent technological advancements in medical sensors enhance the use of smart sensors for various diseases and conditions.

Skin Care Devices Market: The global skincare devices market was valued at US$ 11.4 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. Skincare devices are gaining importance not only because of extensive usage in aesthetics, but also due to increase in incidence of skin disorders globally.

Intraocular Lens Market: The global intraocular lens market was valued at US$ 3.9 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Intraocular lens is a lens implanted in the eye for treatment of cataract, an eye disease characterized by clouding of the natural lens, which is replaced by the new intraocular lenses. Intraocular lenses are available in different forms depending upon physical properties and functionality.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/fundus-cameras.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundus-cameras-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-810-4-mn-by-2027--says-tmr-301520905.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

