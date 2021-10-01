U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Fundviews Capital LLC announced today the launch of a full service, end-to-end Fund Management Platform

·2 min read

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundviews Capital's Fund Management Platform provides wealth managers and asset managers with a solution to outsource the legal structure, back office, marketing, and compliance aspects of fund management. Using the Fundviews Capital platform, you can launch a fund in as little as 3 weeks, for a fraction of the usual cost. Once launched, you can leverage the complete solution, and scale your fund without ever needing to hire operations personnel.

FUND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

FC Infinite

  • Seeks to partner with asset managers to structure, launch and grow funds (Hedge, Private Equity, Private Credit, Venture, and other strategies).

  • A true partnership between you and an institutional Fund Operator, where you can leverage Fundviews Capital's experience in the industry from concept to reality.

FC Feeders

  • FC Feeders is for those that need the structure and backoffice, but can fully manage the investments themselves. Can include feeder funds, fund of funds, certain hands-off strategies and others.

  • Avoid the headache of managing third parties, and hiring staff to handle fund accounting, audits, tax prep, structuring etc.

  • Marketing materials will be provided, and access to an institutional technology platform with automated subscription process for investors.

FC Special Ops

  • FC Special Ops allows you to structure a single asset or single deal in a full service institutional SPV. Investors can buy into the SPV through their preferred custodian banks and see reporting directly on their bank statements.

  • Investors can sleep well at night, knowing that there are regulated third parties providing oversight, and aggregation of client assets into a single investment may allow you to negotiate better terms with the sponsor.

  • Leave the Setup work and operational tasks to the professionals.

QUOTES

Greg Poapst, Managing Partner
"There is a perfect storm brewing right now, where the investment community is becoming more entrepreneurial, and it is getting harder and harder to hire and manage staff. At Fundviews Capital, we want to help those entrepreneurs launch their own products and offerings without having to invest substantial time and money. Fundviews succeeds when our clients succeed, so we give them the best chance at success."

ABOUT FUNDVIEWS CAPITAL LLC

Founded in 2021, Miami-based Fundviews Capital LLC is a platform that provides a complete end-to-end fund management solution. For more information, visit Fundviewscapital.com

CONTACT: Greg Poapst, 786-386-0251, bd@fundviewscapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fundviews-capital-llc-announced-today-the-launch-of-a-full-service-end-to-end-fund-management-platform-301389120.html

SOURCE Fundviews Capital LLC

